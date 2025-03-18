Cultural events in Central Asia this week: concerts, opera, and iconic soundtracks

Discover the best cultural events in Central Asia this week! From legendary rock hits and Hollywood soundtracks to classical masterpieces and anime themes, a variety of concerts and performances await. Whether you enjoy live symphonic music, iconic film scores, or timeless rock classics, there's something for everyone. Don't miss the chance to experience unforgettable live shows in your city!





Kazakhstan





Pink Floyd Universe & Durga McBroom in Almaty





When: March 14

Where: Almaty

The legendary project Pink Floyd Universe returns to Kazakhstan with Durga McBroom, the original backing vocalist of Pink Floyd. This special concert celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic "P.U.L.S.E." album. Audiences will experience a meticulously crafted performance featuring tracks from the album, stunning visual effects, and Durga McBroom’s unforgettable rendition of "The Great Gig in the Sky." The show promises a spectacular fusion of music, lights, and video installations, recreating the magic of Pink Floyd’s legendary live performances.





When: March 14

Where: Almaty

A special classical music concert dedicated to the 340th anniversary of Johann Sebastian Bach and the 90th anniversary of the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic. The event is also part of the preparation for the International J.S. Bach Piano Competition. Pianist Askar Kulsharipov will perform a program featuring works from "The Well-Tempered Clavier," Partita No. 2 in C minor, and the legendary "Goldberg Variations." The evening will be hosted by Oleg Pavlov, offering a deep and immersive journey into Bach’s keyboard masterpieces.





When: March 15

Where: Almaty

The first forum for parents of preschoolers will take place in Almaty. Experts from the USA and Astana will discuss important topics, including early childhood development, nutrition, and digital dependency. The program features a Q&A session, a children's play area with nannies, and a buffet. The event is organized by the Almaland kindergarten.





When: March 15

Where: Astana

This guided walking tour takes visitors along Nurzhol Boulevard, stretching from Khan Shatyr to the Ak Orda Presidential Residence. Participants will see impressive architectural landmarks designed by renowned Kazakh and international architects while enjoying stunning city views. The tour offers great opportunities for memorable photos of Astana's key attractions. A professional guide leads the experience, sharing insights and historical facts.





When: March 15

Where: Astana

A special collaboration between two major party scenes in the capital. The event features top DJs from both projects, a large venue, and a vibrant atmosphere. Guests can enjoy a photo session, themed wristbands for easy socializing, and a live band performing hits from popular artists. The night promises an electrifying mix of music and entertainment.





When: March 15

Where: Astana

The folk music ensemble "Saryarka" presents the concert program "Kóktem Áuenderi" at the Chamber Hall of the State Academic Philharmonic. The event will showcase a vibrant blend of Kazakh and international classical music, reflecting the spirit of spring. The program includes works by Antonio Vivaldi, Mukhan Tolebaev, Gaziza Zhubanova, Dmitri Shostakovich, Astor Piazzolla, and Yanni. The evening will conclude with Johann Strauss' "Radetzky March," leaving the audience with a joyful impression.



Kyrgyzstan





When: March 11

Where: Bishkek

The evening will feature Beethoven’s masterpieces that shaped the world of music. The program includes Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67, often called the “call of fate,” and Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, Op. 58, a profound musical dialogue between man and eternity. The solo part will be performed by international competition laureate Maxim Temnikov. Ticket prices start at 600 KGS.





When: March 14

Where: Bishkek

A symphonic evening of the most iconic Hollywood soundtracks performed by an orchestra under the direction of Urmat Tentimishov. The program features music from The Avengers, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mission: Impossible, James Bond, Rocky, The Professional, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, and more.





When: March 15

Where: Bishkek

Tynda Music presents a unique live concert featuring soundtracks from legendary anime series and films, including Naruto, Attack on Titan, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Death Note, Suzume, and more. Experience an electrifying program performed by top-tier musicians.





When: March 15

Where: Bishkek

A symphonic orchestra under the direction of Urmat Tentimishov will perform iconic soundtracks from popular Turkish TV series. The program includes themes from Knock on My Door, Hercai, Kösem Sultan, Black Love, Magnificent Century, Osman, Early Bird, and many more. Enjoy an evening of atmospheric and emotional melodies.





When: March 16

Where: Bishkek

For the first time in Bishkek, Retro Show invites you on a nostalgic journey through the golden age of popular music. Enjoy legendary hits from Batyrkhan Shukenov, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and more, performed by the talented musicians of Brasswood. Experience a unique blend of vocals and instrumental arrangements that unite generations.



Uzbekistan





When: March 6-29

Where: Tashkent

The Online Marathon 2025, part of the Samarkand Marathon series, is a charity virtual race open to runners of all levels. Participants can choose from various distances, including a full marathon 42.195 km, a half marathon 21.1 km, 10 km, 5 km, and Kids Run events. Nordic walking is also available for those aged 13 and older.





When: March 7-May 25

Where: Tashkent

The Bonum Factum Gallery presents the "Art Spring 2025" exhibition, showcasing a collection of contemporary artworks. The exhibition opens on March 7 at 11:00 and will be available for visitors from Tuesday to Sunday, 11:00 to 20:00. It offers a vibrant display of artistic expressions, providing an inspiring cultural experience.





When: March 14

Where: Tashkent

The State Choral Chapel will perform a concert at the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan. The program includes "Deep River," "Wade in the Water," "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes," and "The Shadow of Your Smile." The choir is led by artistic director Anna Turkina. Ticket prices range from 55 000 to 165 000 UZS.





When: March 14

Where: Tashkent

The opera La Bohème will be performed at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre with the participation of the Uzbekistan State Symphony Orchestra. Ticket prices range from 40 000 to 165 000 UZS.





When: March 15

Where: Tashkent

An orchestra and world-class soloists will perform iconic soundtracks from films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, Interstellar, and many others. Ticket prices range from 80 000 to 600 000 UZS.