cozy-coffee-shops-and-cafes-in-tashkent

Beans & Brews Coffee House, @bnb.uz









This is an interesting and stylish coffee shop in the city that offers you a huge selection of different coffees, pastries and main courses.





Address: 30a Shota Rustaveli St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +998 71 281 60 60

Social Cafe, @socials_uz









There is a cool spot in Tashkent. The place that unites please, warms the hearts and surprises with new tastes.



Address: 36a Taras Shevchenko St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 99 008 88 11

Zeyn's Coffee & Ice, @zeynscoffee









This is a beautiful coffee shop with a varied menu, delicious coffee, different types of breakfast and desserts.



Address: 25 Bunedkor Shokh St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 95 143 88 87

Black Bear Kofi, @kofiuz









It is a perfect place to eat and take a break from work with a cup of coffee or to get together on weekends and have fun with friends over a glass of lemonade or tea.



Address: 26 Okkurgan St., 8 Istikbol St., 38 Taras Shevchenko St., 35 Usman Nasyr St.

Opening hours: 07:00 — 03:00

Contacts: +998 90 318 32 22

Columbina Coffee Boutique, @columbina.coffee









Here you will find over 100 blends of Colombian coffee and over 100 types of teas, and of course delicious desserts.



Address: 27/6 Mirabad St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 93 182 72 72

Chaykof, @chaykoftashkent









This is arguably one of the most recognizable and popular coffee shops in Tashkent. Chaykof invites you to enjoy invigorating coffee and taste delicious pastries.



Address: 16b Said Baraka St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 78 150 16 66, +998 95 170 16 66

Coffee Milk, @coffeemilk_uz









The name of this coffee house speaks for itself. Come and have a delicious cappuccino or try a wide selection of teas while chatting with friends.



Address: 72 Sadyk Azimov St., 50 Aitmatov St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 97 139 80 80

Bon!, @boncafe.uz









This is a famous pastry shop that also prepares delicious coffee. Of course, you will be offered to take a fresh croissant for coffee.



Address: 21 Chimkent St., 40 Chekhova St., "Atlas Chimgan" shopping mall Temur Malik St., 30 Taras Shevchenko St., 44 Sadik Azimov St., 22 Navoi Ave., 14A Okkurgon St., 63 Sh. Rustaveli St., "Atlas" shopping mall Karatal St., 12 Beruni Ave., Tashkent City Park,

Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00

Contacts: +998 71 200 03 43

Ecorn, @ecorn_tashkent









It is a cute place to have a coffee and dessert in cold days.





Address: 9 Chimkent St., 52 Sadik Azimov St., 12 Mirabad St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 71 236 15 76