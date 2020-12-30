Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

cozy-coffee-shops-and-cafes-in-tashkent
Cozy coffee shops and cafes in Tashkent
58
/

Yesterday at 11:00

Cozy coffee shops and cafes in Tashkent

Beans & Brews Coffee House, @bnb.uz

bnb.jpg


This is an interesting and stylish coffee shop in the city that offers you a huge selection of different coffees, pastries and main courses.


Address: 30a Shota Rustaveli St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +998 71 281 60 60


Social Cafe, @socials_uz

social.jpg


There is a cool spot in Tashkent. The place that unites please, warms the hearts and surprises with new tastes.


Address: 36a Taras Shevchenko St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 99 008 88 11


Zeyn's Coffee & Ice, @zeynscoffee

zeyns.jpg


This is a beautiful coffee shop with a varied menu, delicious coffee, different types of breakfast and desserts.


Address: 25 Bunedkor Shokh St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 95 143 88 87


Black Bear Kofi, @kofiuz

black bear.jpg


It is a perfect place to eat and take a break from work with a cup of coffee or to get together on weekends and have fun with friends over a glass of lemonade or tea.


Address: 26 Okkurgan St., 8 Istikbol St., 38 Taras Shevchenko St., 35 Usman Nasyr St.

Opening hours: 07:00 — 03:00

Contacts: +998 90 318 32 22


Columbina Coffee Boutique, @columbina.coffee

colombia.jpg


Here you will find over 100 blends of Colombian coffee and over 100 types of teas, and of course delicious desserts.


Address: 27/6 Mirabad St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 93 182 72 72


Chaykof, @chaykoftashkent

chaikof.jpg


This is arguably one of the most recognizable and popular coffee shops in Tashkent. Chaykof invites you to enjoy invigorating coffee and taste delicious pastries.


Address: 16b Said Baraka St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 78 150 16 66, +998 95 170 16 66


Coffee Milk, @coffeemilk_uz

coffeemilk.jpg


The name of this coffee house speaks for itself. Come and have a delicious cappuccino or try a wide selection of teas while chatting with friends.


Address: 72 Sadyk Azimov St., 50 Aitmatov St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 97 139 80 80


Bon!, @boncafe.uz

bon.jpg


This is a famous pastry shop that also prepares delicious coffee. Of course, you will be offered to take a fresh croissant for coffee.


Address: 21 Chimkent St., 40 Chekhova St., "Atlas Chimgan" shopping mall Temur Malik St., 30 Taras Shevchenko St., 44 Sadik Azimov St., 22 Navoi Ave., 14A Okkurgon St., 63 Sh. Rustaveli St., "Atlas" shopping mall Karatal St., 12 Beruni Ave., Tashkent City Park,

Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00

Contacts: +998 71 200 03 43


Ecorn, @ecorn_tashkent

ecorn.jpg


It is a cute place to have a coffee and dessert in cold days.


Address: 9 Chimkent St., 52 Sadik Azimov St., 12 Mirabad St.

Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +998 71 236 15 76


#coffee #uzbekistan #tashkent #cafeintashkent #coffeetashkent
