Contemporary art: 7 young Kazakhstani artists













Rinat Abdrakhmanov is a media artist. He has been working in digital art since 2011. He creates virtual installations, sculptures, simulating water on complex three-dimensional prisms.

















Gaysha Madanova is an artist, art manager, and curator. She is one of the founders of the international art group Artpologist and founder and editor-in-chief of the first Kazakh conceptual magazine on contemporary art ALUAN. Her works have been exhibited in Azerbaijan, Italy, USA, and Russia.

















Anvar Musrepov is an artist from Almaty. She uses digital technologies in her works. In addition to artistic activities, he is engaged in curatorial practice and participated in exhibitions in Vienna, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Almaty, and Bishkek.





Bakhtiar Berkin and Mika Barney, @bberkin1, @mika_barny













They are photo artists are from Almaty. The duo are creative using surreal scenery. They are also finalists and winners of several competitions. Their work has been published in international journals.

















Aigerim Ospan is a multimedia artist, which works with installations, video art, and painting. She participated in many exhibitions, projects and master classes.

















Meruert Kunakova is an artist, painter, which also creates sculptures. In Leaving the ordinary project, the artist is experimenting with the technique of the 19th century printing process called cyanotype.