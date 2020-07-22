Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

contemporary-art-7-young-kazakhstani-artists
Contemporary art: 7 young Kazakhstani artists
10
/

Today at 12:08

Contemporary art: 7 young Kazakhstani artists

Rinat Abdrakhmanov, @lbank_


Ринат Абдрахманов.jpg

Rinat Abdrakhmanov is a media artist. He has been working in digital art since 2011. He creates virtual installations, sculptures, simulating water on complex three-dimensional prisms.


Gaisha Madanova, @gaishamadanova


Гайша Маданова.jpg

Gaysha Madanova is an artist, art manager, and curator. She is one of the founders of the international art group Artpologist and founder and editor-in-chief of the first Kazakh conceptual magazine on contemporary art ALUAN. Her works have been exhibited in Azerbaijan, Italy, USA, and Russia.


Anvar Musrepov, @anvarmusrepov


Анвар Мусрепов.jpg

Anvar Musrepov is an artist from Almaty. She uses digital technologies in her works. In addition to artistic activities, he is engaged in curatorial practice and participated in exhibitions in Vienna, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Almaty, and Bishkek.


Bakhtiar Berkin and Mika Barney, @bberkin1, @mika_barny


Бахтияр Беркин и Мика Барни.jpg

They are photo artists are from Almaty. The duo are creative using surreal scenery. They are also finalists and winners of several competitions. Their work has been published in international journals.


Aigerim Ospan, @aygerrro


Айгерим Оспан.jpg

Aigerim Ospan is a multimedia artist, which works with installations, video art, and painting. She participated in many exhibitions, projects and master classes.


Meruert Kunakova, @meruertkunakova


WhatsApp Image 2020-07-15 at 15.27.46.jpeg

Meruert Kunakova is an artist, painter, which also creates sculptures. In Leaving the ordinary project, the artist is experimenting with the technique of the 19th century printing process called cyanotype.

#kazakhstan #art #artist #painters
