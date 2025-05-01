Central Asia news: regional progress, partnerships, and innovation

Central Asia is advancing rapidly across various sectors — from education and technology to tourism and international cooperation. Kazakhstan is strengthening bilateral ties and developing green technologies while seeing a rise in tourism spending. In Kyrgyzstan, major cultural and sports events are underway along with innovative health and education projects. Uzbekistan is expanding air connectivity, launching urban initiatives, and developing a new residence permit system. Meanwhile, Tajikistan is recognizing top professionals and exploring governance and digitalization partnerships with China.







Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan and Czech Republic to enhance bilateral cooperation





Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic plan to strengthen ties in trade, investment, green energy, and education. During the official visit of Czech President Petr Pavel to Astana, both sides emphasized the importance of developing strategic partnerships and signed several cooperation documents.

Shymkent student invited by 50 universities worldwide





Nurym Serik, a high school student from Shymkent, received offers from 50 universities around the world. He plans to study programming and is considering a university in Malaysia. His success is due to a high national exam score and strong English skills.

Moldir Zhangbyrbay wins gold at Karate1 Premier League in Cairo





Kazakhstani karateka Moldir Zhangbyrbay secured gold in the 50 kg kumite category at the Karate1 Premier League in Cairo. She clinched victory over Croatia's Emma Sgardelli in a dramatic final, scoring decisive points in the closing moments. Zhangbyrbay is a multiple-time national champion and three-time Asian champion.

Kazakh manuscript added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register





The 18th-century manuscript "Khandar Shezhire" has been included in UNESCO’s international register. The document records the genealogy of Kazakh khans and reflects the country’s historical and cultural heritage.

Kazakhstan tests child-friendly SIM cards with content protection





Kazakhstan is piloting special SIM cards designed to shield children from harmful online content. These SIM cards enable parents to monitor app usage, restrict access to dangerous websites, and ensure communication even when the device is on silent mode. The initiative aims to enhance child safety in the digital environment.​

Foreign tourists spent over $2.6 billion in Kazakhstan in 2024





In 2024, foreign visitors spent more than $2.6 billion in Kazakhstan. Tourists from China led with 307 million dollars, followed by Germany with 56 million, Turkey with 53 million, and the United States with 47 million. Average spending per tourist ranged from 1200 to 1500 dollars.

Kyrgyzstan





KOICA holds annual WFK program partners meeting in Kyrgyzstan





On April 25, 2025, the Korea International Cooperation Agency held its annual meeting for partners of the World Friends Korea program in Bishkek. The event focused on sharing experiences and discussing a new project to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene in schools. Since 2014, WFK volunteers have supported 65 institutions in Kyrgyzstan, enhancing education and infrastructure.

Digital platform for learning Kyrgyz language launched at Issyk-Kul





A new digital platform designed to facilitate the learning of the Kyrgyz language was presented at Issyk-Kul. The platform aims to provide accessible resources for both native speakers and learners, promoting the preservation and development of the Kyrgyz language.​

Slovakia seeks to strengthen bilateral ties with Kyrgyzstan





On April 24, 2025, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation. They focused on expanding economic ties, joint projects in various sectors, and sharing Slovakia's expertise in public administration.

Trio Nomad to represent Kyrgyzstan at Intervision music contest





Trio Nomad won the national selection for the Intervision-2025 music contest in Bishkek. The competition featured 14 performers, with the People's Choice Prize awarded to Urmat Tokombaev.

World's longest ultramarathon to take place in Kyrgyzstan around Issyk-Kul





The Issyk Kul Six-Day Challenge, the world's longest six-stage ultramarathon, will be held from May 5 to 10, 2025, in Kyrgyzstan. The race will cover 460 km around Issyk-Kul Lake, passing through scenic spots like Ak-Bulun Reserve and Jeti-Oguz rocks. Participants will run on asphalt and dirt roads at an altitude of 1600-2000 meters. Athletes from the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, and Belarus will take part.

Kyrgyzstan develops world's first telemedicine project, receives $1 million





Kyrgyzstan has developed the world's first telemedicine project aimed at improving access to maternal health services in remote regions. The project, supported by a $1 million grant from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, will connect five maternity hospitals with central institutions in Bishkek and Osh. The initiative aims to improve healthcare for women and children in mountainous areas.

Another tourist train with 60 foreign tourists arrives in Bishkek





A tourist train operated by Golden Eagle Luxury Trains arrived in Bishkek on April 23, 2025. The train, with 60 foreign tourists from Western Europe and North America, traveled through several Central Asian countries. The arrival marks a significant step in promoting Kyrgyzstan's tourism and regional cooperation.

Uzbekistan





Silk Avia resumes daily flights to Issyk-Kul





Silk Avia, part of the Uzbekistan Airways group, will resume flights from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul starting July 1. The flight will take two hours, compared to the 13-hour bus journey. Tickets are already available for purchase. Issyk-Kul, known for its crystal-clear waters and mild climate, is a top resort destination in Kyrgyzstan.

Uzbekistan Airways launches direct flights to Madrid





Uzbekistan Airways has started direct flights to Madrid, with departures from Tashkent on Mondays, including a stop in Urgench. Flights offer a convenient travel option with departure from Tashkent at 09:35 and arrival in Madrid at 17:05. A special promotion offers up to a 10% discount on tickets for flights until October 20.

National Unity Parks to be created in Uzbekistan





Uzbekistan plans to create "National Unity Parks" in all cities and districts between 2025 and 2030. The parks will feature 60% calm zones with trees, picnic areas, libraries, and artistic spaces, while 40% will be active zones with modern attractions. These parks aim to promote cultural recreation and respect for national values, with a focus on children and youth.

Uzbekistan wins U-17 Asia Cup football title despite two red cards





Uzbekistan's U-17 football team became champions of Asia by defeating Saudi Arabia in the final, despite being reduced to nine players in the first half due to two red cards. The match ended 2-0, marking Uzbekistan's first U-17 Asia Cup win since 2012.

Uzbekistan and South Korea discuss labor migration and visa simplification





Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Olimjon Abdullaev and South Korean Ambassador Won Do Yon discussed new measures to ease employment for Uzbeks in South Korea. Topics included simplifying visa procedures, training skilled workers, and expanding educational programs. They also agreed to continue dialogue to improve conditions for Uzbeks working in South Korea.

Uzbekistan to introduce "Golden Visas" for foreigners starting June 1





Starting June 1, Uzbekistan will simplify the process of obtaining a five-year residence permit for foreign nationals and stateless persons. The residence permit can be obtained for a fee of $200,000 without the need to purchase property. Additional fees of $100,000 will apply for each family member, including spouses, children, and parents.

Burger King plans to enter the Uzbek market in the coming months





Burger King, one of the world's largest fast-food chains, is preparing to enter the Uzbekistan market. Shukhrat Ergashev, the founder of International Beverages Tashkent, which produces beverages like Pepsi, announced at a meeting with the president that the franchise would open within two to three months. The company has obtained a license to open Burger King restaurants in the country.

Tajikistan





Best teacher, doctor, park and hospital named in Dushanbe





On April 19, Dushanbe celebrated City Day by awarding winners of local contests. Firuze Gayurova was named Best Educator, Gulnora Suleymanova became Teacher of the Year, and dermatologist Ganchina Davlatzoda was awarded Best Doctor. City Hospital No. 2 was recognized as Best Hospital. In the half marathon, athletes from Uzbekistan won in both men's and women's categories.

Tajikistan and China discuss cooperation in civil service





On April 25, Tajikistan's Civil Service Agency met with China's Ambassador Ji Shumin to discuss direct cooperation with Chinese institutions, especially the Communist Party's Organizational Department. Talks focused on digitalization, training, and experience exchange. Since 2012, 72 Tajik specialists have studied in China under embassy-backed programs. Both sides expressed readiness to deepen ties and develop specific mechanisms for collaboration.

