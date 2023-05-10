«Central Asia is a well-hidden gem», — European Union Ambassador to Kazakhstan on diplomatic relations, cooperation and people

Kestutis Jankauskas started working as the Ambassador of the European Union to Kazakhstan from September 2021. We learned more about his activities and impressions from countries.





About myself

I began my career as a diplomat in 1991. At that time, Lithuania was rebuilding its own Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I remember the first minister urging young people who knew foreign languages and were willing to work unlimited hours to contribute to the development of the country's diplomatic service. As a final-year student at Vilnius University, I entered the service and did not regret it.

Lithuania became a full member of the European Union in 2004. Since then, we have been able to apply for positions in the European External Action Service. It is a great honor for me to be a representative of the European Union in other countries of the world. Previously, I headed the European Union Observer Mission in Georgia and later served as head of the European Union delegation on the other side of the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan.

About the appointment as ambassador

To get a position in the European Union, you have to go through a competition. Show your interest, prove your willingness and ability to do the job.

By the end of my assignment in Baku, I was thinking about my next position. From the list of available positions, I was attracted to Kazakhstan. It is a big country, which I knew quite well from school. We also cooperated closely in 2010 and 2011 when Kazakhstan was transferring the chairmanship of the OSCE to Lithuania. Many of my friends told me that Kazakhstan is a beautiful but cold country. In preparation I studied different information about the region. So the country was not terra incognito for me.

The first thing I did when my application was officially approved was to contact the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Baku. He shared useful information, told me about the state of affairs in the country and arranged a farewell party.

Most of the staff of the European Union start working in new positions from September 1. This is convenient because many diplomats have schoolchildren.

On September 1, 2021, my wife and I landed in Astana. The first thing I did was to meet with the staff of the Representative Office and the Ambassadors of the European Union, I presented my credentials to the President of Kazakhstan.

At the first stage of work in a new place, an adaptation period is required in order to fully understand the work. This usually takes three to six months. In Kazakhstan, the locals told me that I would become a real ambassador after I survived the first winter. It wasn't as hard as they told us. Because the people here are very "warm".

About Activities

For many people, the job of Ambassador is associated with attending receptions. But this is only part of the job, during which you need to pay your respects to representatives of other nations. The key job of any member of the Foreign Service is to represent their country and to maintain and develop diplomatic relations. A diplomat has to meet, discuss, and listen.





My task is to open up opportunities that will advance diplomatic relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan.

Twenty-one EU member states have bilateral embassies in Astana. Only a few capitals in the world have more of them. We cooperate closely, hold consultations, create joint projects.

We also promote regional cooperation. We call on Central Asian countries to interact even more with each other. To solve common problems of the region: to eliminate trade barriers, difficulties with water resources, to ensure border security. Kazakhstan is a market of 19-20 million people. And Central Asia is more than 80 million people. A large market that can attract big business, investments, leaders of various industries.

About diplomatic relations

The people of Kazakhstan associate the European Union with well-being, universal values, international law, human rights, economic development and social prosperity.

This year we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan. During this time, we have become the country's largest trading partner and investor. And Kazakhstan has become a respected member of the international community, a regional leader and a global player.





We celebrated the holiday with a big classical music concert at the Astana Opera. Recently we celebrated Europe Day at KIMEP University in Almaty. Also, the Embassy of Kazakhstan promotes Kazakh culture in Brussels. And Kazakhstan's embassies in European countries actively tell about Kazakh culture, traditions, national cuisine.

For many years, the European Union has been implementing the Erasmus+ educational program, which is now open to our partners. There is also an opportunity to take advantage of the Horizon Europe program for scientific research.

Last year Kazakhstan and the European Union signed a memorandum on critical raw materials and green technologies which will make it possible to use modern technologies in the industry. It will bring additional investments to the country, create more jobs. It will allow to transform regions and single-industry towns that previously depended on a single resource — oil or coal. And it will also facilitate the transition to a diversified economy.

The main thing is to open up to the world. There is a great saying: "The mind is like a parachute — it works better when it is open". The same can be said for countries and economies.

About Kazakhstan

Central Asia is a well-hidden gem. A secret of sorts. Some people from the European Union have already visited it, but not all. It's a great time to discover this region.

Kazakhstan's greatest treasure is its people. I ask my Kazakh friends, "What defines you?" Often they answer: "We Kazakhs are free people. We are the heart of Eurasia. Hospitality is our main feature". I completely agree with this statement. That said, Kazakhstan is a country of more than one identity. As a large state, located at the crossroads of East and West, Kazakhstan combines many different nationalities and does not forget the traditions. I hope that more Europeans will come here to enjoy the unique cuisine, the variety of cultures, and the beautiful scenery.





I often visit Almaty. There are many cultural, educational and business projects here. I have visited Aktau several times. It is an important port, Kazakhstan's gateway to Europe. As part of the group of European ambassadors, I've been to Atyrau, where there is a bridge connecting Asia and Europe. I went to Burabay, a beautiful place with mountains and lakes. I also visited Bayanaul. This area is not so famous, but there is a park with interestingly shaped stones and new hotels.

Kazakhstan is a big country. Four years is not enough to explore it completely. I hope I get to visit as many places as possible. I have plans to go to Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Turkestan, Shymkent and the Aral Sea. It's important that not only Astana and Almaty benefit from the projects we run, but also other regions of Kazakhstan.

About the plans.

An intensive work awaits us. A strategic agreement has been signed between Kazakhstan and the European Union. This means that new areas of cooperation are constantly opening up: aviation, education, energy, raw materials, science and so on. In each area, committees will be created to promote joint projects that will benefit people.

One of the most important upcoming events is the EU Economic Forum in Central Asia to be held on May 18-19 in Almaty. The forum will include the presentation of a study on sustainable transport links between the EU and Central Asia. The first report on Kazakhstan's business climate will be presented. There will be a lot of work on removing trade barriers between the countries of the region. In the coming months, Kazakhstan will be visited by vice-presidents and other representatives from the European Union.

I hope that soon we will sign a horizontal agreement on aviation. On its basis, it will be possible to "open the skies", to carry out a greater number of flights with lower ticket prices. We will hold a traditional annual festival of European cinema. We plan to sign an agreement on financing and support of small business and the rule of law.

All our projects are bilateral. We also learn a lot from the Kazakhstani people. Our relations are not only partnership but also friendship.