WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

celebrities-who-were-born-in-azerbaijan
Celebrities who were born in Azerbaijan
50
/

Yesterday at 12:30

Celebrities who were born in Azerbaijan

Jony, @jony.me


Jony 1.jpg

The real name of the popular artist is Jahid Huseynli. He was born in Baku but moved to Moscow with his parents at the age of four. He became popular after the release of the singles Zvezda and Alleya. The singer records tracks on the Raava music label.

HammALI, @hammali_


HammALI.jpg

Russian performer Alexander Aliyev was born in Baku. He started to record tracks with Navai in the genres of hip-hop, rap, and pop in 2016.

Tair Mamedov, @tairtairtair


Таир Мамедов.png

Tair Mamedov is a Russian actor, film director, TV host, showman, and humorist, a former resident of the Comedy Club. He was born in Baku. He was the host of several shows on MTV. Tair has been living in Los Angeles since 2013.

Emin Agalarov, @eminofficial


84427238_2724206111140085_1325429270777945447_n.jpg

Russian singer, a businessman from Baku. In 2006, he started his music career. He heads such projects as TV channels ZHARA and Tvoy Dom, Crocus TV, ZHARA FM radio station, Timeto Eat magazine. Together with Bahh Tee, he owns the music label Zhara Music.

Sabina Akhmedova, @sabinaakhmedova


Сабина Ахмедова.jpg

The Russian actress of theater and cinema from Baku. She starred in the series Club, The Saboteur 2: The End of the War, Lyubimtsy, as well as in the films Earthquake, Voyna Polov, 8 First Dates, and High-Security Vacation.

Vlad Lisovets, @vladislavlisovets


Влад Лисовец.jpg

Russian stylist, TV host, an entrepreneur was born and raised in Baku. He was the host of many television projects. Owns a chain of beauty salons Barber's Office, he also founded the style school LISOschool.

Nailya Asker-zade, @nailya_askerzade


Наиля Аскер-заде.jpg

Russian journalist, host of the TV channel Russia-1, winner of the TEFI Award-2018. She was born in Baku, where she spent her childhood. After moving to Moscow, she interned at NTV, then worked as an international editor at RBC-TV, while working in the economic department of Kommersant.

Anna Melikian, @petta3399

Анна Меликян.jpg

Russian film director, screenwriter, and producer. She was in Baku, raised in Yerevan. She became famous thanks to the films Mars, Rusalka, Zvezda, which received awards at many film festivals.

Elchin Safarli, @esafarli


Эльчин Сафарли.jpg

Modern Azerbaijani writer. Was born in Baku. Author of Ya vernus, If you only knew, Rasskazhi mne o more, Dom, v kotorom gorit svet.

#actor #baku #azerbaijan #musicians #actresses
