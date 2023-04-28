Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Subscribe

Cafes, yoga studios and boutiques: what's new in Astana, Almaty, Bishkek and Tashkent
Today at 19:45

Cafes, yoga studios and boutiques: what's new in Astana, Almaty, Bishkek and Tashkent

Keep a list of new places to hang out on the weekends.


Bishkek

Marash Baklava, @marash_baklava

A coffee shop serving real Turkish baklava and the same coffee.


Bir Qyzyk Jer

Concept showroom where you can buy accessories, clothes and decorative items for the home. There is also a talking club in the Kyrgyz language, discussion sessions and lectures.


Esc arena, @escarena.kg

An esports arena for complete immersion in the virtual world of your favorite games and a pleasant pastime.


Technopark Coworking, @techcoworking.kg

A cozy 24-hour space for work and business meetings with its own library, telephone booth, lounge area, printer and game areas.


Paradox coworking, @paradox_bishkek

An ideal place for work and creativity with open space zones. Here you can plunge into the atmosphere of creativity and networking.

Almaty


artpoint, @artpoint_bar

artpoint is an art space where you can taste delicious drinks in an authentic atmosphere. Here are eight free bars with a single concept. This place is suitable for those who love art and good music.


Aquastars, @aquastarssc

A new branch of Aquastars appeared at 208/6 Navoi Street. It offers comfortable conditions for swimming and recreation in the water.


Select, @select.almaty

Select is a new place where you can try different bagels and enjoy quality coffee. This place is perfect for those looking for a quick bite to eat during the day.


Angels dj bar, @angels.djbar

Angels dj bar is a new bar that hosts performances by young artists and stand-up nights. Here you can enjoy delicious cocktails and music in the company of friends.


Love is coffee, @loveiscoffee.kz

Love is coffee is a cozy coffee shop on Al-Farabi Avenue, 71. This place is ideal for those who are looking for a quiet place to work or read a book, as well as for those who just want to enjoy quality coffee and pastries.

Tashkent


Intercontinental hotel, @intercontinental_tashkent

Intercontinental is a hotel for wealthy travelers and businessmen. It is noteworthy that the hotel is managed by IHG itself - Intercontinental hotels group. The company will also manage other hotels of the chain that will soon open in Tashkent - Crowne plaza and Holiday Inn.


Ember Embar, @ember_embar

The new gourmet restaurant on the 17th floor of the InterContinental Hotel will provide an unforgettable experience.


Brand J.Kim, @j.kim

On April 23, the brand's workshop was opened.

Astana


Khachapuri, @hachapuri.astana

Now a piece of Georgia is even closer to us. New restaurant of Georgian cuisine in Astana.


Puppy Yoga Studio, @puppyyoga_astana

New yoga studio in Astana with puppies. Classes are held only on weekends.


Art-dates, @artdate_astana

A new place for dates in the center of the capital.


Croissant Factory, @croissant_factory_kz

Bakery with fresh pastries and coffee.


Zaina Cake, @zainacake.kz

Author's cakes for every taste from Aunt Zina.

#astana #almaty #wheretogo #bishkek #tashkent
