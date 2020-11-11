Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

cafes-with-the-best-desserts-and-pastries-in-tashkent
Cafes with the best desserts and pastries in Tashkent
6
/

Yesterday at 22:21

Cafes with the best desserts and pastries in Tashkent

Bon! Chain of French Coffee Houses, @boncafe.uz

bon.jpg

One of the popular french coffee house. There are big variety of pastry sweets, chocolates, cakes and many more.
Address: 30 Taras Shevchenko St.; 44 Sadyk Azimov St.; 40 Fidokor St.; 21 Chimkentskaya St.; 14a
Okkurgon St.; 63 Shota Rustaveli St.; 2 Navoi Ave.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00
Contacts: +998 71 200 03 43
Cake Lab, @cakelaboratory

cake lab.jpg

Cozy bakery that spoil you with fresh baked goods as cakes, crepes and sweet pastries.
Address: 51 Ulugbek St.; 40a Babura St.; 27/9 Shakhrisabz St.; 21/210 Said Barak St.; 15/2 Shastri St.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 22:00
Contacts: +998 71 200 41 14
Safia, @safia_uz

safia.jpg

Confectionery house where a wide variety of chocolate desserts, cakes and pastries are presented. They also take orders for cakes.
Address: 54 Imam at-Termiziy St.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 78 113 40 40
Giotto, @giotto.uz

giotto.jpg

There are probably the best waffles with different filling and ice cream.
Address: 1 Amir Temur Ave.
Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 71 234 96 65
BREADLY, @breadly_boulangerie

breadly.jpg

This is a pastry shop-cafe where you will find a wide variety of pastries and desserts. Also in the cafe offers delicious coffee and tea.
Address: 25 Akkurgan St.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 21:00
Contacts: +998 71 235 67 55
Ice and Gold exclusive, @iceandgold.exclusive

ice and gold.jpg

There you can find best Italian ice cream and Hong Kong and Belgium waffles. Also in the cafe offers delicious tea and smoothies.
Address: 21 Fidokor St.
Opening hours: 11:00 — 22:00
Contacts: +998 94 634 14 14
Coffee Milk, @coffeemilk_uz

coffee milk.jpg

Beautiful cafe that offer different desserts. There is everything from chocolate desserts, honey pies and meringue rolls.
Address: 72 Sadyk Azimov St.; 50 Aitmatov St.
Opening hours: 08:00 — 23:00
Contacts: +998 97 139 80 80


