best-restaurants-in-nur-sultan-to-enjoy-kazakh-cuisine

Arnau Restaurant





Zhibek Zholy





The Sultans





Jumbaktas Restaurant





Aq Tilek

Turan Avenue, 30The restaurant serves delicious dishes of Kazakh national cuisine. The fashionable interior with national motifs and live music with the colorful sound of Kazakh folk instruments creates a particular mood.Abay Avenue, 46A large restaurant, made in the Eastern style with Arabic design. It is divided into three halls: the national hall, the Oriental, and the Moroccan. In addition to Kazakh cuisine, you can taste Eastern and European dishes.Mangilik Yel Avenue, 28The restaurant serves delicacies and forgotten dishes of Kazakh cuisine. Unique recipes of Kazakh dishes collected from different parts of Kazakhstan. The interior of the restaurant will please guests with its elegant design.Karasakal Erimbet Street, 65Restaurant for fans of national and European cuisine, located on the second floor of a 4-star hotel. The restaurant combines Kazakh national and modern traditions in design and cuisine.Turan Avenue, 15Kazakh cuisine restaurant with a terrace and VIP room. The restaurant is especially popular due to delicious dishes and drinks of Kazakh national cuisine. There you can have a delicious dinner or celebrate a birthday.