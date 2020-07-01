Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

best-restaurants-in-nur-sultan-to-enjoy-kazakh-cuisine
Best restaurants in Nur-Sultan to enjoy Kazakh cuisine
81
/

Today at 10:55

Best restaurants in Nur-Sultan to enjoy Kazakh cuisine

Arnau Restaurant


Arnau Restaurant.jpg

Location: Turan Avenue, 30

The restaurant serves delicious dishes of Kazakh national cuisine. The fashionable interior with national motifs and live music with the colorful sound of Kazakh folk instruments creates a particular mood.

Zhibek Zholy


Zhibek Zholy.jpg

Location: Abay Avenue, 46

A large restaurant, made in the Eastern style with Arabic design. It is divided into three halls: the national hall, the Oriental, and the Moroccan. In addition to Kazakh cuisine, you can taste Eastern and European dishes.

The Sultans


 The Sultans.jpg

Location: Mangilik Yel Avenue, 28

The restaurant serves delicacies and forgotten dishes of Kazakh cuisine. Unique recipes of Kazakh dishes collected from different parts of Kazakhstan. The interior of the restaurant will please guests with its elegant design.

Jumbaktas Restaurant


Jumbaktas Restaurant.jpg

Location: Karasakal Erimbet Street, 65

Restaurant for fans of national and European cuisine, located on the second floor of a 4-star hotel. The restaurant combines Kazakh national and modern traditions in design and cuisine.

Aq Tilek
Aq Tilek.jpg

Location: Turan Avenue, 15

Kazakh cuisine restaurant with a terrace and VIP room. The restaurant is especially popular due to delicious dishes and drinks of Kazakh national cuisine. There you can have a delicious dinner or celebrate a birthday.

#kazakhstan #restaurant #food #nursultan #kazakhcuisine
