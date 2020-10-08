Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
best-parks-in-the-capital-of-tajikistan
Best parks in the capital of Tajikistan
18
/

Today at 14:15

Best parks in the capital of Tajikistan

Rudaki Park

rudaki park.jpg

This Park is named after a famous poet and his statue is located in this park. It is very nicely laid out with statues, lights, water fountains, statues,and wonderfully kept green gardens with nice flowers.

Address: Rudaki Ave. corner of Shohtemur St.

Botanical Garden

botanical-garden-dushanbe1.jpg

People who love nature and being outside, the Botanic Garden is the place to visit. There are place for jogging, relaxing and having picnic.

Address: Said Nosirov St.

Victory Park

victory park.jpg

It is nice place to climb up and have good views of the city. There are Alley of Heroes and many monuments of soldiers. The park is immaculately maintained and the many fir trees provide areas to relax in the shade after the difficult walk.

Address: Druzhby Narodov St.

Flag Pole Park

flagpole park.jpg

Next to the National Museum of Tajikistan, there are the second tallest Flag Polein the world. The park around it is large with beautiful lake and path for long walks.

Address: along Ismoil Somoni Ave.

Firdavsi Park

Firdavsi Park.jpg

One of the newest parks in Dushanbe located in Firdavsi district. There are long lake, amusement park, and beautiful paths to walk around.

Address: along Abulkosim Firdavsi Ave.corner Karaboev Ave.

Youth Park

youth park.jpg

The Youth Park is located in northwestern section of town. There are beautiful circular flowerbeds, large fountains, and a book shaped monument.

Address: along Nizomi Ganjavi St.

#tajikistan #dushanbe #parks #parksindushanbe
