best-parks-in-the-capital-of-tajikistan

Rudaki Park





This Park is named after a famous poet and his statue is located in this park. It is very nicely laid out with statues, lights, water fountains, statues,and wonderfully kept green gardens with nice flowers.

Address: Rudaki Ave. corner of Shohtemur St.

Botanical Garden





People who love nature and being outside, the Botanic Garden is the place to visit. There are place for jogging, relaxing and having picnic.

Address: Said Nosirov St.

Victory Park





It is nice place to climb up and have good views of the city. There are Alley of Heroes and many monuments of soldiers. The park is immaculately maintained and the many fir trees provide areas to relax in the shade after the difficult walk.

Address: Druzhby Narodov St.

Flag Pole Park





Next to the National Museum of Tajikistan, there are the second tallest Flag Polein the world. The park around it is large with beautiful lake and path for long walks.

Address: along Ismoil Somoni Ave.

Firdavsi Park





One of the newest parks in Dushanbe located in Firdavsi district. There are long lake, amusement park, and beautiful paths to walk around.

Address: along Abulkosim Firdavsi Ave.corner Karaboev Ave.

Youth Park





The Youth Park is located in northwestern section of town. There are beautiful circular flowerbeds, large fountains, and a book shaped monument.

Address: along Nizomi Ganjavi St.