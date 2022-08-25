Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Beauty-bloggers from Central Asia. Who to follow in TikTok
Lifestyle

23.08.2022

Beauty-bloggers from Central Asia. Who to follow in TikTok

If you don't like to read boring posts and watch long videos on YouTube, watch a selection of TikTok bloggers who shoot short and useful beauty reviews.

Julia

@juliapleace
Unpacking cosmetics, perfume reviews, makeup and life stories.


Nazerke

@n.keneeva

Girl creates classic and creative makeup options, images for the exit. Shares lifestyle content.


Tatyana

@mua_tatiana

Make-up for all occasions. And a lot of fun and dancing for a good mood.


Asya

@asya_zhussip

Blog about makeup and cosplay. Girl creates bright and memorable images.


Nursultan

@skin_delicious_kz

Nursultan talks about skin care and the right products for this. Checks popular brands and shares working methods for maintaining skin health.


Nazira

@dr.osmankanova

Dermatologist who speaks in an accessible language about healthy and beautiful skin.


Alikhan

@kasatka.robinsky

Blogger from Kazakhstan lives in Turkey and works as a hair stylist. Blog about work and life abroad.


Aizhamal

@jamkin_donuts

Unpacking trendy care and decorative cosmetics, creating makeup for any occasion and lifestyle.


Galina

@galina.thomas

Galina runs the most aesthetic blog in the style of Pinterest. More often, the girl posts content on Instagram.


Alina

@alinka_zaripova_

Girl shoots short videos about fashion and the beauty industry. Checks life hacks, shows how to do makeup like the stars and shares new images.

