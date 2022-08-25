Beauty-bloggers from Central Asia. Who to follow in TikTok

If you don't like to read boring posts and watch long videos on YouTube, watch a selection of TikTok bloggers who shoot short and useful beauty reviews.
Julia
Unpacking cosmetics, perfume reviews, makeup and life stories.
@juliapleace
Nazerke
@n.keneeva
Girl creates classic and creative makeup options, images for the exit. Shares lifestyle content.
Tatyana
@mua_tatiana
Make-up for all occasions. And a lot of fun and dancing for a good mood.
Asya
@asya_zhussip
Blog about makeup and cosplay. Girl creates bright and memorable images.
Nursultan
@skin_delicious_kz
Nursultan talks about skin care and the right products for this. Checks popular brands and shares working methods for maintaining skin health.
Nazira
@dr.osmankanova
Dermatologist who speaks in an accessible language about healthy and beautiful skin.
Alikhan
@kasatka.robinsky
Blogger from Kazakhstan lives in Turkey and works as a hair stylist. Blog about work and life abroad.
Aizhamal
@jamkin_donuts
Unpacking trendy care and decorative cosmetics, creating makeup for any occasion and lifestyle.
Galina
@galina.thomas
Galina runs the most aesthetic blog in the style of Pinterest. More often, the girl posts content on Instagram.
Alina
@alinka_zaripova_
Girl shoots short videos about fashion and the beauty industry. Checks life hacks, shows how to do makeup like the stars and shares new images.