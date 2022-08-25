Beauty-bloggers from Central Asia. Who to follow in TikTok

If you don't like to read boring posts and watch long videos on YouTube, watch a selection of TikTok bloggers who shoot short and useful beauty reviews.







Julia

Unpacking cosmetics, perfume reviews, makeup and life stories.





Nazerke

Girl creates classic and creative makeup options, images for the exit. Shares lifestyle content.





Tatyana



Make-up for all occasions. And a lot of fun and dancing for a good mood.





Asya

Blog about makeup and cosplay. Girl creates bright and memorable images.





Nursultan

Nursultan talks about skin care and the right products for this. Checks popular brands and shares working methods for maintaining skin health.





Nazira

Dermatologist who speaks in an accessible language about healthy and beautiful skin.





Alikhan

Blogger from Kazakhstan lives in Turkey and works as a hair stylist. Blog about work and life abroad.





Aizhamal

Unpacking trendy care and decorative cosmetics, creating makeup for any occasion and lifestyle.





Galina

Galina runs the most aesthetic blog in the style of Pinterest. More often, the girl posts content on Instagram.





Alina

Girl shoots short videos about fashion and the beauty industry. Checks life hacks, shows how to do makeup like the stars and shares new images.