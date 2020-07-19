Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Beatmakers from Central Asia who work with popular artists
Beatmakers from Central Asia who work with popular artists

Plutony, @plutonybeats


Photo source: facebook

Plutony is a hip-hop producer and beatmaker from Almaty, Kazakhstan. Works in the genres of trap, R&B, hip-hop.

KenNYMusix, kennymusix


Nuray Shulembayev is a Kazakhstani beatmaker. He has worked with many artists, including Scrooge, NAAZIMA, Geegun, V $ X V Prince, Hiro.

Dose, @doseplease


Artist, beatmaker, and songwriter from Kazakhstan. Recorded tracks with Scriptonite and 104, Andy Panda. Recently produced a track for V $ X V Prince.

DASHXX, @dashxxmusic


DASHXX is a hip-hop artist, beatmaker, and sound producer from Almaty. He produces his own tracks. Wrote the beats for the track Hoodie from Levan Gorozia's new EP.

Ernest Zhooshev, @ernest_zhooshev


Ernest Zhooshev is a beatmaker from Kyrgyzstan. Collaborates with Bayastan, G-VOO.

Ramzan Abitov, @ramzanabitov


A sound producer from Bishkek. Wrote several songs for the rapper Ulukmanapo.

Timson Tim, @timson_tim

Beatmaker and composer from Uzbekistan. Works in the styles of trap, hip-hop, pop. Collaborates with many artists.

Imanbek, @imanbekmusic


Kazakh producer and remixer of house music. He became world-famous due to his remix of Saint Jhn's song Roses. Entered the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. Now he works with foreign artists and DJs.

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kazakhstan #kyrgyzstan #centralasia #beatmakers #producer
