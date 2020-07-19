beatmakers-from-central-asia-who-work-with-popular-artists









Photo source: facebook

Plutony is a hip-hop producer and beatmaker from Almaty, Kazakhstan. Works in the genres of trap, R&B, hip-hop.









Nuray Shulembayev is a Kazakhstani beatmaker. He has worked with many artists, including Scrooge, NAAZIMA, Geegun, V $ X V Prince, Hiro.









Artist, beatmaker, and songwriter from Kazakhstan. Recorded tracks with Scriptonite and 104, Andy Panda. Recently produced a track for V $ X V Prince.









DASHXX is a hip-hop artist, beatmaker, and sound producer from Almaty. He produces his own tracks. Wrote the beats for the track Hoodie from Levan Gorozia's new EP.









Ernest Zhooshev is a beatmaker from Kyrgyzstan. Collaborates with Bayastan, G-VOO.









A sound producer from Bishkek. Wrote several songs for the rapper Ulukmanapo.

Beatmaker and composer from Uzbekistan. Works in the styles of trap, hip-hop, pop. Collaborates with many artists.









Kazakh producer and remixer of house music. He became world-famous due to his remix of Saint Jhn's song Roses. Entered the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. Now he works with foreign artists and DJs.

