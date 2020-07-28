Azerbaijani rap: 7 famous performers

AiD, @orkhanzeynalli
AiD is a popular musician and rapper. He began his musical career in 2007. He is the first hip-hop artist in Azerbaijan to get over one million views on YouTube. He now lives in the USA.
OD, @od.synaps
OD is a rapper, songwriter, beatmaker and producer. He is also the co-founder of the hip-hop label Synaps Production. He records tracks in collaboration with other Azerbaijani artists.
Xpert, @xpertagram
Xpert is a popular rapper in Azerbaijan. He released his first album in 2011. In 2020 he released several singles.
Paster, @paster.blessed
Paster is a hip-hop artist who collaborated with rappers Xpert, Uranus, OD. In 2020, he released his third album called Bina.
Pranga, @prangamania
Pranga is an Azerbaijani rapper. His track Nargin became YouTube trend, now the video has gained three million views.
WhoSein, @whoseinmusic
WhoSein is a rapper, director. He performs tracks in trap soul style. He writes music with a team from Russia and Ukraine.
BahramG, @bahramg_
BahramG is a rapper and songwriter. In 2019, he released the album OMG, which became successful abroad. His track Quiet hit the Russian iTunes chart.