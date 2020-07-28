Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

azerbaijani-rap-7-famous-performers
Azerbaijani rap: 7 famous performers
14
/

Today at 10:23

Azerbaijani rap: 7 famous performers

AiD, @orkhanzeynalli


AiD.jpg

AiD is a popular musician and rapper. He began his musical career in 2007. He is the first hip-hop artist in Azerbaijan to get over one million views on YouTube. He now lives in the USA.

OD, @od.synaps


OD.jpg

OD is a rapper, songwriter, beatmaker and producer. He is also the co-founder of the hip-hop label Synaps Production. He records tracks in collaboration with other Azerbaijani artists.

Xpert, @xpertagram


Xpert.jpg

Xpert is a popular rapper in Azerbaijan. He released his first album in 2011. In 2020 he released several singles.

Paster, @paster.blessed


Paster.jpg

Paster is a hip-hop artist who collaborated with rappers Xpert, Uranus, OD. In 2020, he released his third album called Bina.

Pranga, @prangamania


Pranga.jpg

Pranga is an Azerbaijani rapper. His track Nargin became YouTube trend, now the video has gained three million views.

WhoSein, @whoseinmusic


WhoSein.jpg

WhoSein is a rapper, director. He performs tracks in trap soul style. He writes music with a team from Russia and Ukraine.

BahramG, @bahramg_


Bahram G.jpg

BahramG is a rapper and songwriter. In 2019, he released the album OMG, which became successful abroad. His track Quiet hit the Russian iTunes chart.

#baku #music #azerbaijan #rap
