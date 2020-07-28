Azerbaijani rap: 7 famous performers





























AiD is a popular musician and rapper. He began his musical career in 2007. He is the first hip-hop artist in Azerbaijan to get over one million views on YouTube. He now lives in the USA.OD is a rapper, songwriter, beatmaker and producer. He is also the co-founder of the hip-hop label Synaps Production. He records tracks in collaboration with other Azerbaijani artists.Xpert is a popular rapper in Azerbaijan. He released his first album in 2011. In 2020 he released several singles.Paster is a hip-hop artist who collaborated with rappers Xpert, Uranus, OD. In 2020, he released his third album called Bina.Pranga is an Azerbaijani rapper. His track Nargin became YouTube trend, now the video has gained three million views.WhoSein is a rapper, director. He performs tracks in trap soul style. He writes music with a team from Russia and Ukraine.BahramG is a rapper and songwriter. In 2019, he released the album OMG, which became successful abroad. His track Quiet hit the Russian iTunes chart.