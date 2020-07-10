Asian Moscow: about moving, adaptation and successful career

Ibragim Badalov, age 31, city — Moscow, entrepreneur, credit expert, @ibragim_badalov_sf













Samat Sharipov, age 35, city — Moscow, director of sales of household appliances and electronics













Abbaskhan Rakhmatullayev, age 28, city — Moscow, soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theater, winner of international competitions













Previously I lived in a small village Zykovo near Krasnoyarsk.There were difficulties with employment, but then I realized that in Moscow I can realize my potential as a financier. I also thought that in the capital I would found a vacancy for a consultant in a bank.On the first day of my arrival, I conducted a mandatory program, visited Red Square, and started looking for a job. Surprisingly, the salary was the same as in Krasnoyarsk, and housing costs were several times higher. For the first couple of months, I squeezed my expenses to the maximum. I was even glad of the difficulties that arose, as it hardens.I love Moscow and believe the most active people are concentrated here.I take a taxi or the metro because time on the road can be spent usefully.In Moscow housing is expensive, sometimes you pay an average monthly income for renting a two-room apartment, and your real estate is considered a success. That's why I started working in real estate.After a couple of months, I became a foreman, and my income slightly increased. I worked in the store for almost a year, after which I went to work as a bank consultant.Success Finance helps clients purchase real estate with a mortgage. Clients are happy when you help them realize their dream and buy their housing in Moscow. Their smiles motivate me a lot.Besides, we have grown in the regional market, with 11 offices in six Russian cities.. Of course, we help them.Our goal is to have 150 offices worldwide by 2025.Then I moved to Astana but eventually returned to Omsk. I worked as a lawyer for a company, but I didn't see any prospects.Otherwise, I had not experienced difficulties or problems.If in Omsk or Astana it took 30 minutes, here it takes from one and a half to two hours in one direction.There are many people here, and they are strangers to each other. No one can help anyone if they don't know each other. Everyone has their concerns and problems.People come here for a dream. The advantage of the city is that no one here looks at who you are and where you come from. In Moscow, you are judged on your intelligence and abilities. If you are a person who can bring income, you will be on the crest of the wave and earn well with the company.But it didn't work out, because it was necessary to have either Moscow experience or a Moscow University education.I started as an Intern, studied sales, and worked there for two months. Then I moved to the position of a personal consultant in the company Technopark, engaged in the sale of home appliances and electronics of premium class.I successfully passed the competition and became the head of a division in the Moscow region, with 25 people under my command. Then I was transferred to Vladimir, and the division was more serious, the number of employees is greater. I worked as a manager, sales director, and store manager.Technopark is a company that promotes innovation and premium service.I am friends with many people, but, unfortunately, the Kazakhs are not so united here.But it takes a lot of time to unite all Kazakhs.Many ethnic Kazakhs come to me for advice because of my experience of living in Moscow. I can help them.My teacher and mentor sent me to Moscow for a competition in 2011. My performance was the best, and I won the Grand Prix and received a lot of positive feedback about my performance. Even then I started thinking that I would like to learn more about Russian opera traditions and continue my education in Russia.The master's degree program was both interesting and challenging.I had to learn and memorize a lot, in addition to the main current program. After a year of study, it became much easier to communicate and understand Russian. Despite the difficulties, I have never regretted my choice to go to Moscow. I like Russian culture, and life in Russia is different from the traditions in Uzbekistan. More opportunities, more freedom of choice.In each city, I received a huge number of impressions. While I was studying for my master's degree, I participated in and won ten international competitions. The final competition in my biography was a competition of vocalists in Saratov at the Sobinovsky Music Festival.Now I am a soloist of the Saratov Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.I am glad that they achieve great heights and show excellent results. We support communication and help each other.