Asian Moscow: about moving, adaptation and successful career

Ibragim Badalov, age 31, city — Moscow, entrepreneur, credit expert, @ibragim_badalov_sf
About moving
I have been living in Moscow since 2011. Previously I lived in a small village Zykovo near Krasnoyarsk.
The decision to move was influenced by several events. There were difficulties with employment, but then I realized that in Moscow I can realize my potential as a financier. I also thought that in the capital I would found a vacancy for a consultant in a bank.
Many people think everything is simple in Moscow, and you don't need to make a lot of effort to earn money. On the first day of my arrival, I conducted a mandatory program, visited Red Square, and started looking for a job. Surprisingly, the salary was the same as in Krasnoyarsk, and housing costs were several times higher. For the first couple of months, I squeezed my expenses to the maximum. I was even glad of the difficulties that arose, as it hardens.
I quickly got used to the city and its rhythm of life. I love Moscow and believe the most active people are concentrated here.
After moving, I had to get used to the fact that I spend a lot of time on the road. I take a taxi or the metro because time on the road can be spent usefully.
Second, traffic jams. When I come to the regions to open an office, I am surprised that local drivers are angry at a stop at a traffic light, and 15-minute trips are considered far away.
Third, housing prices. In Moscow housing is expensive, sometimes you pay an average monthly income for renting a two-room apartment, and your real estate is considered a success. That's why I started working in real estate.
About activity
On the first day of my arrival in Moscow, I got a job as a worker at Ashan. After a couple of months, I became a foreman, and my income slightly increased. I worked in the store for almost a year, after which I went to work as a bank consultant.
After four years in Moscow and work in a bank for several years, I founded a consulting company. Success Finance helps clients purchase real estate with a mortgage. Clients are happy when you help them realize their dream and buy their housing in Moscow. Their smiles motivate me a lot.
We provide a wide range of services in the field of lending, buying and selling real estate, the bankruptcy of individuals, and financing of corporate clients. Besides, we have grown in the regional market, with 11 offices in six Russian cities.
About Kyrgyz in Moscow
There are a lot of Kyrgyz people in Moscow, but I don't belong to any community yet.
Many compatriots apply to our company to purchase real estate or apply for loans. Of course, we help them.
About the plans
One of the key goals is to scale up and enter the CIS and European markets. Our goal is to have 150 offices worldwide by 2025.
Samat Sharipov, age 35, city — Moscow, director of sales of household appliances and electronics
About moving
In 2008, I graduated from the Omsk Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and worked for some time in law enforcement agencies. Then I moved to Astana but eventually returned to Omsk. I worked as a lawyer for a company, but I didn't see any prospects.
I moved to Moscow in August 2013 to achieve my goals and new heights.
I missed my homeland and family for six months, and this was the main difficulty. Otherwise, I had not experienced difficulties or problems.
I had to get used to the fact that it takes a long time to get to work. If in Omsk or Astana it took 30 minutes, here it takes from one and a half to two hours in one direction.
People come here for a dream
The city is big, it makes you think differently. There are many people here, and they are strangers to each other. No one can help anyone if they don't know each other. Everyone has their concerns and problems.
You need to be mentally prepared for a lot to move here.
Moscow is a city of great hopes. People come here for a dream. The advantage of the city is that no one here looks at who you are and where you come from. In Moscow, you are judged on your intelligence and abilities. If you are a person who can bring income, you will be on the crest of the wave and earn well with the company.
About activity
I was trying to find a job that matched my higher legal education. But it didn't work out, because it was necessary to have either Moscow experience or a Moscow University education.
My first job was selling cell phones. I started as an Intern, studied sales, and worked there for two months. Then I moved to the position of a personal consultant in the company Technopark, engaged in the sale of home appliances and electronics of premium class.
Six months later, there was a vacancy for the store manager within the company. I successfully passed the competition and became the head of a division in the Moscow region, with 25 people under my command. Then I was transferred to Vladimir, and the division was more serious, the number of employees is greater. I worked as a manager, sales director, and store manager.
Now I have been transferred back to Moscow, where I am the head of the Moscow division. Technopark is a company that promotes innovation and premium service.
About Kazakhs in Moscow
There are many Kazakhs in Moscow, but not as many as Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, and Tajiks. I am friends with many people, but, unfortunately, the Kazakhs are not so united here.
I am a member of Kazakh communities and was offered to lead one of them. But it takes a lot of time to unite all Kazakhs.
Many ethnic Kazakhs come to me for advice because of my experience of living in Moscow. I can help them.
About plans
To reach the heights.
Abbaskhan Rakhmatullayev, age 28, city — Moscow, soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theater, winner of international competitions, @abbaskhan_opera_singer
About moving
After graduating from college in my hometown, I entered the Conservatory in Tashkent. My teacher and mentor sent me to Moscow for a competition in 2011. My performance was the best, and I won the Grand Prix and received a lot of positive feedback about my performance. Even then I started thinking that I would like to learn more about Russian opera traditions and continue my education in Russia.
After graduating from the Tashkent Conservatory in 2016, I entered the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music for a master's degree. The master's degree program was both interesting and challenging.
Life in Russia is different from the traditions in Uzbekistan
The main difficulty is to speak Russian, which I didn't speak much before I came to Moscow. I had to learn and memorize a lot, in addition to the main current program. After a year of study, it became much easier to communicate and understand Russian. Despite the difficulties, I have never regretted my choice to go to Moscow. I like Russian culture, and life in Russia is different from the traditions in Uzbekistan. More opportunities, more freedom of choice.
About activity
During my studies, I visited many cities — Ufa, Kursk, St. Petersburg, where I interned at the Mariinsky Theater. In each city, I received a huge number of impressions. While I was studying for my master's degree, I participated in and won ten international competitions. The final competition in my biography was a competition of vocalists in Saratov at the Sobinovsky Music Festival.
I am an opera singer and have already achieved a lot thanks to my work. Now I am a soloist of the Saratov Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.
About Uzbeks in Moscow
Uzbeks currently study and work throughout the former CIS and the world. I am glad that they achieve great heights and show excellent results. We support communication and help each other.
About the plans
Become a world opera singer and sing in all the famous theaters in the world.