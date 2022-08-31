Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
applications-that-will-help-you-spend-time-comfortably-in-armenia
Applications that will help you spend time comfortably in Armenia
36
Main page
/
The most complete guide

Today at 18:45

Applications that will help you spend time comfortably in Armenia

We have compiled a list of cool apps that you can't do without in Armenia.

Yandex Map

карта

The app finds the right place even without an exact address and builds a route to it by public transport, car or on foot.


Gettaxi


This is a local taxi service that is known for convenient trips and comfortable cars.


HIKE Armenia


If you are for a healthy lifestyle and like to walk a lot, then this app is for you. HIKE Armenia is a service with trails for hiking in nature with a description, details about the length and terrain of the routes.


Yerevan Card

карта

This is your guide to Yerevan, which provides all kinds of discounts on hotels, cafes and taxis. Attached is an appendix with a detailed description of each promotion.


Yerevan Ride


An application for renting bicycles and electric scooters in Yerevan.


Xe.com


The service will help you convert currency.


Menu.am

доставка

Convenient and fast food delivery service. It is popular among local residents.


AYOlingo


If you want to move to Armenia or just interested in learning a language, then this application will be useful to you. By spending ten minutes a day, you will be able to learn basic Armenian.


List.am


A local website through which it is easy to find an apartment, house or room.


Early One

rabota(1).jpg

Queue management service. Through the application, you can sign up for a bank, a barber shop, a beauty salon and other places online.


Hanging Yerevan


This is the official tourist website of Yerevan. There is a lot of useful information about the city in English and Russian — from transport and major cultural attractions to sightseeing tours and event posters.


Armenia Guide


All the most useful things about Armenia: articles, guides, events and tips in this application.


Idram

online.jpeg

Idram is the largest payment system in Armenia. It can be used online for payments and transfers using digital money.

