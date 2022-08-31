applications-that-will-help-you-spend-time-comfortably-in-armenia

We have compiled a list of cool apps that you can't do without in Armenia.







Yandex Map









The app finds the right place even without an exact address and builds a route to it by public transport, car or on foot.







This is a local taxi service that is known for convenient trips and comfortable cars.







If you are for a healthy lifestyle and like to walk a lot, then this app is for you. HIKE Armenia is a service with trails for hiking in nature with a description, details about the length and terrain of the routes.





Yerevan Card





This is your guide to Yerevan, which provides all kinds of discounts on hotels, cafes and taxis. Attached is an appendix with a detailed description of each promotion.





Yerevan Ride



An application for renting bicycles and electric scooters in Yerevan.





Xe.com



The service will help you convert currency.









Convenient and fast food delivery service. It is popular among local residents.





AYOlingo



If you want to move to Armenia or just interested in learning a language, then this application will be useful to you. By spending ten minutes a day, you will be able to learn basic Armenian.





List.am



A local website through which it is easy to find an apartment, house or room.





Early One





Queue management service. Through the application, you can sign up for a bank, a barber shop, a beauty salon and other places online.





Hanging Yerevan



This is the official tourist website of Yerevan. There is a lot of useful information about the city in English and Russian — from transport and major cultural attractions to sightseeing tours and event posters.





Armenia Guide



All the most useful things about Armenia: articles, guides, events and tips in this application.





Idram





Idram is the largest payment system in Armenia. It can be used online for payments and transfers using digital money.