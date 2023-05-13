amazing-places-in-kazakhstan-that-are-included-in-the-unesco-heritage-list

We made a list of fascinating places in Kazakhstan that are included in the UNESCO Heritage List.





Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi





Location: Turkestan

Year of inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List: 2003

Mausoleum on the grave of poet and preacher Khoja Ahmed Yasawi. The central object on the territory of the historical and cultural museum-reserve "Hazret Sultan".

The mausoleum has one of the largest brick domes in Central Asia.

One of the main attractions of this mausoleum is the tai Kazan, the largest water bowl in the Eastern Muslim world.

Petroglyphs of the archaeological landscape of Tamgaly





Location: Almaty region

Year of inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List: 2004

Petroglyphs of Tamgaly were discovered in 1957 by A. G. Maksimova. Tamgaly petroglyphs are the most important source with great artistic value. Drawings of the Bronze Age differ in size, on average 25-30 cm, sometimes up to 60-70 cm and 1 m. Along with images of animals — wild bulls, horses, kulans, deer, wild boars and wolves — in the repertoire there are fantastic anthropomorphic characters, monsters dressed in animal skins with curved hooked hands. Many petroglyphs of Tamgaly of the Bronze Age are unique in the rock art of Central Asia.

Saryarka — steppes and lakes of Northern Kazakhstan





Location: Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay regions

Year of inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List: 2008

The object consists of two reserves, which are located in the steppe zone of Kazakhstan — Korgalzhynsky and Naurzumsky, with a total area of 450,344 hectares. It includes two groups of lakes with fresh and salt water located on the watershed separating the rivers flowing north to the Arctic and south to the Aral-Irtysh basin.

Objects of the Great Silk Road in the Chang'an-Tien-Shan Corridor

Location: Almaty, Zhambyl region

Year of inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List: 2014

Eight Kazakh sites are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as part of the Great Silk Road. The project also includes facilities in China and Kyrgyzstan, the total number is 33 objects.

From Kazakhstan: Kayalyk, Karamergen and Talgar settlements in Almaty region, Aktobe, Stepninskoye, Akyrtas, Kulan, Kostobe and Ornek settlements in Zhambyl region.

Western Tien Shan





Location: Turkestan, Zhambyl region

Year of inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List: 2016

The Western Tien Shan is part of the Tien Shan Mountain system, one of the largest mountain chains in the world. It is located on the territory of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Kazakhstan includes: Karatau Reserve, Aksu-Zhabagli Reserve, Sairam-Ugam National Park.