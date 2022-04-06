All about universities in the USA: advantages, stages of admission and advice

The girls who chose American education talked about the benefits of studying in the United States.





Zarina Tolagayeva, 21, city — Ellensberg, Washington, student of Central Washington University, @zarina.seattle





About choosing a country and university

I am from Almaty, I studied at 105 gymnasium. Now I'm studying for a master's degree at Central Washington University in the USA under the Data Analytics program.

In the tenth grade, I went to various conferences about studying abroad. Studied the features, cost, atmosphere, salary levels in different countries. I chose the United States. I saw the most opportunities in the country, and I have always liked American culture.

About admission

The admission process is the same everywhere. First, you need to select several universities where you want to apply, find out the requirements. Most often, for the bachelor's degree you need to fill out an online questionnaire, prepare a motivation letter, attach school grades and results of IELTS, TOEFL or Duolingo exams

Undergraduates need letters of recommendation, GRE or GMAT results. Pay attention to the exam results and motivation letter. Good grades on the bachelor will help you get a discount.

About the peculiarities of studying in the USA

I like the teaching method in the United States. In the magistracy, I can form a schedule myself, choose professors. Teachers invite guests from different companies to classes, which is cool for future employment.





In the magistracy, students do not have time to go to student events. The focus is mainly on studying or finding a job. The bachelor has more time to join clubs, communicate, develop skills.

Recommendations for applicants

I recommend studying in the States for those who are conscious of their future. In two or four years, you can not only study here, but also train in different companies.

Amina Kobenova, 21 years old, city — New York, NYUAD student, @amina.koben





About choosing a country and university

I'm a third-year student at New York University in Abu Dhabi. Under the academic mobility program, I am now in New York. My specialty is called Interactive Media - it is a mixture of programming and web design.

I chose NYU for academic opportunities and financial assistance. Studying in New York is one of the mandatory exchange programs at an educational institution. Here I can take more classes in my specialty, attend festivals related to creative programming, as well as learn more about internships.

About admission

The admission process is the same for all universities in the United States: completing the Common Application, passing the SAT and IELTS/TOEFL exams, writing an essay and filling out scholarship documents or financial assistance. Before submitting documents, it is important to show your application with your strength and competently draw up a list of educational institutions.

About the peculiarities of studying in the USA

New York surprised with a variety of opportunities. In this city you can find everything your heart desires. For example, to go to a film festival or a career meeting. Attending events and communicating with a huge number of people are the main advantages of learning here.





New York's disadvantage is the lack of security. You need to be careful in the subway, on a walk, even on campus. You never know what can happen.

Studentship in the United States is an interesting time when you are not yet an ault, but no longer a child. Everyone can find something of interest: communities, special dormitories or other events. Most friends travel, work, train. I think I'm lucky with the environment because I'm inspired by them every day.

Recommendations for applicants

Everyone should decide what they need from studying at university. If these are career, academic opportunities and networking, then studying at an American university is a good option. But this does not mean that there is no such possibility in other educational institutions. There are wonderful examples of guys who studied in Kazakhstan, Europe and Asia, and now open companies, do research and do other cool things.

Kamila Dautokanova, 22, Los Angeles, California, University of SouthernCalifornia student, @kam.ikamiii





About choosing a country and university

After graduating I decided that I wanted to become a marketer. My bachelor's degree is "Marketing Communication" at KIMEP University. Now I'm studying for a master's degree at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles with a degree in Digital Social Media.

I haven't considered countries other than the United States. I like the freedom of choice and the fact that people here are different. Americans are empaths, always ready to help.

I opened a rating of the strongest universities in the field of Public Relations. The first thing that came out was the University of Amsterdam, the second was the University of Southern California. I looked at the university's website and saw that there is a Digital Social Media program. It's not just SMM. The specialty is the development of the digital sphere in international companies.

The headquarters of all social networks are located in Silicon Valley, San Francisco or Los Angeles. When I considered this specialty, I realized that if I was interested in the mechanism of social networks, I need to go to the epicenter.

About admission

The admission process was not easy. Our school is number one in the world in the field of journalism, public relation, digitalsocial media. Therefore, the competition is high.

What stages need to be completed:

— pass IELTS, GRE

— fill out a questionnaire on the university website

— write a personal statement

— submit documents to the site: letter of recommendation and resume

— wait for an invitation to an interview.

Always be in touch with the one who provides information about admission. I contacted the program director for a year. And believe me, they are always happy to help you.

About the peculiarities of studying in the USA

Exams are held in open book format, when we can watch the presentation at any time, open a book to remember the term. Even after reading something in the book, you will not be able to answer the question until you understand the task. During the exam, you can make a cheat sheet - an A4 draft. The exams themselves are conducted easily and without pressure. Among the advantages, I can name diversity.





The student atmosphere at USC is strong. Alumni networking is developed here. Graduates pull up students who want to do an internship.

I'm not a member of communities, I just enjoy the student life of undergraduates. It's chaotic, there are some events every week.

Recommendations for applicants

Recently, the vice president of Dream Works spoke at the class. Also, in the States you become more confident. You are surrounded by people who believe in their strength and skills. I'm charging with it, I understand that I can do everything with a great desire.



