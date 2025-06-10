Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Active leisure in Dushanbe: where to go on the weekend for a fun time
Places

06.06.2025

Active leisure in Dushanbe: where to go on the weekend for a fun time

For lovers of active leisure, we’ve put together a selection of the best places in Dushanbe where you can enjoy your weekend with energy and excitement.


Wizeer, @wizeer.tj

If you enjoy horseback riding, this place is the perfect option for an active day out. Picturesque nature, horses, and a pleasant atmosphere — everything you need for a memorable experience.


Supsurfing, @supsurfing_tjk

SUP surfing is an activity full of bright emotions and is a great choice for active recreation. It’s the perfect way to spice up your weekend and recharge your energy.


Delfin Waterpark, @delfin.tj

At Delfin Waterpark, you can sunbathe under the warm sun, grab a tasty snack, and have fun on the water slides and in the open-air pool. An excellent option for an active family weekend.


Kuhrav, @kuhrav.tj

If you love nature, hiking in the mountains is the ideal choice for you. Stunning landscapes, fresh air, and vivid impressions — everything you need for an unforgettable getaway.


Kuli Dushanbe, @kuli_dushanbe

This large family waterpark is a great place to spend an active weekend with your loved ones. Water slides and spacious pools await you here.

#tajikistan #foreigners #dushanbe #weekend #whattovisit
