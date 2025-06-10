Active leisure in Dushanbe: where to go on the weekend for a fun time

For lovers of active leisure, we’ve put together a selection of the best places in Dushanbe where you can enjoy your weekend with energy and excitement.





Wizeer, @wizeer.tj

If you enjoy horseback riding, this place is the perfect option for an active day out. Picturesque nature, horses, and a pleasant atmosphere — everything you need for a memorable experience.





Supsurfing, @supsurfing_tjk

SUP surfing is an activity full of bright emotions and is a great choice for active recreation. It’s the perfect way to spice up your weekend and recharge your energy.





Delfin Waterpark, @delfin.tj

At Delfin Waterpark, you can sunbathe under the warm sun, grab a tasty snack, and have fun on the water slides and in the open-air pool. An excellent option for an active family weekend.





Kuhrav, @kuhrav.tj

If you love nature, hiking in the mountains is the ideal choice for you. Stunning landscapes, fresh air, and vivid impressions — everything you need for an unforgettable getaway.





Kuli Dushanbe, @kuli_dushanbe

This large family waterpark is a great place to spend an active weekend with your loved ones. Water slides and spacious pools await you here.