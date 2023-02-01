Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/iblock/af8/af8ee6d026d402c8dd92e71e47fdfc60.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 390
    [HEIGHT] => 390
)
a-teacher-from-india-about-working-at-sambhram-university-in-uzbekistan-and-living-in-jizzakh
A teacher from India about working at Sambhram University in Uzbekistan and living in Jizzakh
45

Raman Gopal

Jizzakh City, Associate Professor of English at Sambhram University, Linkedin

Main page
/
Travelling

Yesterday at 19:45

A teacher from India about working at Sambhram University in Uzbekistan and living in Jizzakh

We met with a teacher of Sambhram University in the city of Jizzakh in Uzbekistan. He talked about moving from India, working in Central Asia and how he was surprised by the new country.

raman gopal

About me

I come from India. I grew up in the southern part of the country, in the city of Tamil Nadu. I have studied at various universities, received several diplomas. I also defended my doctoral dissertation and received a degree from Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu.

After that, I began my career as a teacher. At first I worked at Sri Malolan College of Arts and Sciences in Madurantakam. Now I hold the position of assistant Professor of English at Sambhram University in the city of Jizzakh in Uzbekistan.

About the move and the first impression

Before moving, I didn't know much about Uzbekistan. But when I received a job offer, I decided that this was a great opportunity to visit Central Asia and get to know this region better. I was offered a position at the private Sambhram University, which was recently opened in the country. ​

I was impressed by this country and the hospitality of the local people


I came to Uzbekistan for the first time in early 2022. It was January 27 — an unforgettable day in my life. I was impressed by this country and the hospitality of the local people.

About the activity

I work as an adjunct professor. I am always proud to say that I am a teacher. I love my job. I like to teach and communicate with young people. A good teacher can help his student, influence him, teach him something and show him how to become whoever he wants.

At the same time, you need to understand that teaching is a big responsibility. It is important to guide students and take care of them. In Uzbekistan, I make sure that our students have the best conditions. Then they will be able to focus on the learning process.

About Uzbekistan

I like to travel, to learn new places. Therefore, I often travel around Uzbekistan. I have already visited Samarkand, Sirdario, Gallarala, Bakmala and other places.

People surprise me the most in this country. Having lived here for some time, I realized how friendly, generous, hospitable the Uzbeks are. No one wants to hurt anyone. It's overwhelming. There is an Orom Bazaar near the city of Jizzakh, where I always meet kind and innocent people.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#uzbekistan #expatlife #expatinuzbekistan #expat
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
THE MOUNTAIN RESORT, THE HEALTH CENTER AND THE LAKE HOTEL: PLACES TO SPEND THE NEW YE...
2254
Gastro walk in Paris — where the most delicious profiteroles and croissants
2015
Wineries of Georgia: 8 places where you can try local wine and harvest
2611
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.