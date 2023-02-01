a-teacher-from-india-about-working-at-sambhram-university-in-uzbekistan-and-living-in-jizzakh

We met with a teacher of Sambhram University in the city of Jizzakh in Uzbekistan. He talked about moving from India, working in Central Asia and how he was surprised by the new country.











About me





I come from India. I grew up in the southern part of the country, in the city of Tamil Nadu. I have studied at various universities, received several diplomas. I also defended my doctoral dissertation and received a degree from Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu.

After that, I began my career as a teacher. At first I worked at Sri Malolan College of Arts and Sciences in Madurantakam. Now I hold the position of assistant Professor of English at Sambhram University in the city of Jizzakh in Uzbekistan.

About the move and the first impression





Before moving, I didn't know much about Uzbekistan. But when I received a job offer, I decided that this was a great opportunity to visit Central Asia and get to know this region better. I was offered a position at the private Sambhram University, which was recently opened in the country. ​

I was impressed by this country and the hospitality of the local people





I came to Uzbekistan for the first time in early 2022. It was January 27 — an unforgettable day in my life. I was impressed by this country and the hospitality of the local people.

About the activity





I work as an adjunct professor. I am always proud to say that I am a teacher. I love my job. I like to teach and communicate with young people. A good teacher can help his student, influence him, teach him something and show him how to become whoever he wants.

At the same time, you need to understand that teaching is a big responsibility. It is important to guide students and take care of them. In Uzbekistan, I make sure that our students have the best conditions. Then they will be able to focus on the learning process.

About Uzbekistan





I like to travel, to learn new places. Therefore, I often travel around Uzbekistan. I have already visited Samarkand, Sirdario, Gallarala, Bakmala and other places.

People surprise me the most in this country. Having lived here for some time, I realized how friendly, generous, hospitable the Uzbeks are. No one wants to hurt anyone. It's overwhelming. There is an Orom Bazaar near the city of Jizzakh, where I always meet kind and innocent people.