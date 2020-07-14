a-lawyer-from-britain-on-why-he-decided-to-invest-in-the-business-in-kazakhstan

About Kazakhstan

Borovoe is one of the most beautiful places on the planet

About people

Shortly before arriving, I was hiking in the mountains of Argentina, and for that trip, I bought the warmest ski jacket that I brought with me. When I left the airport, I looked at the weather, and the temperature outside was minus 40, not counting the wind. I thought it was colder than ever, but despite the cold outside, the reception was warm. I felt the culture of hospitality in Kazakhstan.I brought this tradition to Europe.We quickly packed up and went there. We fished on the lake and had dinner in a yurt with the family, where many toasts and speeches were said.Borovoe is one of the most beautiful places on the planet.I liked walking there, because it is one of the few ski resorts where you can go to the mountains on the path, among the trees. We dined in the middle of the forest. Nature is untouched, as in many ski resorts. It was quiet, as it should be. I went from a cold winter in Astana to spring in Borovoe and a wonderful trip to Almaty.My goal is to visit the spaceport. I know all about the history of Kazakhstan related to space. I also attended a school where Russian was taught. I'm familiar with Cyrillic.

About the work

AIFC is about creating opportunities in Kazakhstan

This is what makes Kazakhstan and the Middle East successful because it is rare these days in a world where you do business. You do business with your friends, and it's valuable.I share this loyalty to my family.This way you will learn more about the country.Things that seem insignificant, but are painful to those who are affected. Every citizen should have the right to receive legal help if they have problems. I'm very excited about it.I can make this vision come true.The AIFC creates conditions, a safe space, and laws. This will help Kazakhstan's economic growth.More jobs, opportunities, investment, and a diverse economy. For example, Switzerland as well as Kazakhstan is a country without access to the sea. Traditionally, such countries have not developed very well. But in Switzerland, everything is good, because they have great chocolate, watches, ski resorts, cheese, and it is a hub for wealth. This is reliable and secure. Investors from all over the world can invest in Switzerland. The AIFC is about creating opportunities in Kazakhstan. If Kazakhstan will become reliable for investment, it'll be the Switzerland of Asia.Now we see that many international companies are opening in Kazakhstan from the AIFC, but I also see another thing — Kazakhstani companies use the AIFC as a gateway to the international market. It is important to have views on attracting foreign companies to Kazakhstan and expanding Kazakh companies abroad — this is an indicator that the financial center is working.

You have fantastic lawyers, and we will work with them in favor of businesses that want to invest in Kazakhstan and the CIS. Businesses all over the world are looking for a new market, without risk, and with high growth. The best way is to be a bridge to connect opportunities and investors. I think that in 10 years we will see a significant increase in investment in Kazakhstan from all over the world. We will see the growth of the AIFC because it is the gateway to Central Asia, Russia, and China.That's why I invested in Kazakhstan.