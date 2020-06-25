Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

A diplomat from Tajikistan about life in Malaysia, people and favorite places
12

Parviz Sharipov

30 years old, hometown — Dushanbe, Consul of Tajikistan in Malaysia 

/

Today at 10:11

A diplomat from Tajikistan about life in Malaysia, people and favorite places

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-25 at 17.44.53.jpeg
About moving to Malaysia
I came here after I was appointed as the Consul of Tajikistan in Malaysia. It is the only Embassy of the country in this region.

I knew about Malaysia from books and information resources, positive impressions of colleagues who returned from Malaysia to Tajikistan after completing the mission.

I moved recently, and I'm still alone here. My family will be joining me soon. Usually, the period of work of a diplomat abroad depends on the administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On average, this period is two to three years.
About work
WhatsApp Image 2020-05-26 at 13.13.03.jpeg

It has always been interesting for me to visit different countries, meet people, and have a positive impact on the development of Tajikistan. The purpose of the work of a diplomat, as well as representatives of many professions, is to benefit their state and people. In our case, this is due to mutually beneficial cooperation with different countries and organizations.

It has always been interesting for me to visit different countries, meet people and have a positive impact on the development of Tajikistan


I have been assigned to handle consular matters. The main direction of my activity is cooperation with our citizens, protection of their rights and interests. I also study the development experience of Malaysia and the countries of the region to inform our state.
About the country
I can talk about Malaysia for a long time. It is a developed, multi-ethnic country with an educated and advanced society.

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-26 at 13.18.54.jpeg

Those who come here, I advise to visit the world-famous Petronas Twin Towers, which represent Malaysia as a modern and strong country. You can feel the power and ability of the people who chose the path of creation and erect great construction when you see these towers. You can also visit Batu Caves and Genting Highlands.

Malaysia is a developed, multi-ethnic country with an educated and advanced society


Fans of diverse food would be advised to try traditional Malay dishes: satay, nasi-lemak, and rojak.
About people
People in Malaysia are kind and responsive. They always respond if someone needs help or assistance.

Due to my work, I meet representatives of various organizations. I've already made friends with some of them.

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-26 at 13.23.03.jpeg

I remember a moment when I asked a passing woman for direction, and she changed her route to take me to the place I needed to get to.

It is worth noting the amazing tolerance between representatives of different nationalities and faiths, readiness for mutual understanding, which, unfortunately, is not enough in the modern world. Since the country is a tourist destination, people treat visitors with awe and respect.

I miss my family and friends here. But this is the job of a diplomat: part of your life you are away from your homeland, and it has a positive impact on the development of professional and personal qualities.

#tajikistan #diplomat #malaysia
