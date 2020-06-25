A diplomat from Tajikistan about life in Malaysia, people and favorite places

About moving to Malaysia

About work

It has always been interesting for me to visit different countries, meet people and have a positive impact on the development of Tajikistan

About the country

About people

. It is the only Embassy of the country in this region.I knew about Malaysia from books and information resources, positive impressions of colleagues who returned from Malaysia to Tajikistan after completing the mission.My family will be joining me soon. Usually, the period of work of a diplomat abroad depends on the administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On average, this period is two to three years.The purpose of the work of a diplomat, as well as representatives of many professions, is to benefit their state and people. In our case, this is due to mutually beneficial cooperation with different countries and organizations.The main direction of my activity is cooperation with our citizens, protection of their rights and interests. I also study the development experience of Malaysia and the countries of the region to inform our state.It is a developed, multi-ethnic country with an educated and advanced society.You can feel the power and ability of the people who chose the path of creation and erect great construction when you see these towers. You can also visit Batu Caves and Genting Highlands.They always respond if someone needs help or assistance.I've already made friends with some of them.I remember a moment when I asked a passing woman for direction, and she changed her route to take me to the place I needed to get to.Since the country is a tourist destination, people treat visitors with awe and respect.But this is the job of a diplomat: part of your life you are away from your homeland, and it has a positive impact on the development of professional and personal qualities.