9-kazakhstanis-who-have-achieved-success-in-the-united-states









Best New York police officer according to the World Boxing Council.

Dimash is from the Turkestan region. Dimash joined the police force when he moved to the United States. Also engaged in professional boxing.













Timur Bekmambetov is a film director. The main characters in his films are performed by world cinema stars. He graduated from the Moscow Power Engineering Institute, but after serving in the army, he worked as an artist at the Ilkhom Theater and the Uzbekfilm film studio. He contributed to the development of Russian advertising by shooting 20 commercials for World History from Imperial Bank. Then in 2008, he made his Hollywood debut with the film Wanted.





Kenneth Alibek, Facebook









Kenneth Alibek is an American scientist of Kazakh origin, a microbiologist, and a specialist in infectious and chronic diseases. He is Vice President of the private company Locus Fermentation Solutions for creating innovative biotechnological products for medicine, agriculture, and other industries.













Aisultan Seitov is a filmmaker and clip maker from Almaty. He graduated from the New York Film Academy. In 2016, he received a Best Director nomination at the Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival with the short film Shakal. He filmed music videos for Ivan Dorn, L'One, Skriptonit, Jah Khalib, Miyagi & Endspiel, Noize MC, 21 Savage and Offset.













Bulbul Kartanbaeva is a head coach of the hockey club USA Princeton Tiger Lilies, of the state of New Jersey. She became the first representative of Kazakhstan in the NWHL Women's League to sign a contract with the American Club Metropolitan Riveters. Bulbul has been playing for the national team of Kazakhstan since 2011.













Gennady Golovkin is a professional boxer who competes in the middleweight category. He is known as a powerful and technical puncher, who won 23 consecutive knockout victories over nine years. He holds the title of IBO world champion.













Zhanat Baidaralin is a choreographer. He and his wife Vera Kurmasheva opened ballet studio Ballet Prestige.













Gaukhar Akhmetova-Atherton is a native of Almaty. She moved to the United States to work as a Cirque du Soleil artist. At a young age, she toured the world as part of the world's famous circus and performed at the Academy Awards.













Sofi Manassyan has been performing on stage since she was two years old: with solo dance numbers and in circus shows. She took part in the filming of the famous American TV show Lip Sync Battle Shorties on Nickelodeon. By contract with Mattel Studios, she tested new collections of Barbie dolls in the TV show. In 2017, Sofi received a gold badge of distinction from the American National Guild of Piano Teachers.