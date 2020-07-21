Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
Поиск
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/iblock/027/0273a41aa5e23d3a93ca663e42235353.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
9-kazakhstanis-who-have-achieved-success-in-the-united-states
9 Kazakhstanis who have achieved success in the United States
58
/

Today at 11:30

9 Kazakhstanis who have achieved success in the United States

Dimash Niyazov, @dimash.niyazov


image1.JPG

Best New York police officer according to the World Boxing Council.

Dimash is from the Turkestan region. Dimash joined the police force when he moved to the United States. Also engaged in professional boxing.


Timur Bekmambetov, @bekmambetovtimur


Тимур Бекмамбетов расскажет всё о «Русском интернете» - новости ...

Timur Bekmambetov is a film director. The main characters in his films are performed by world cinema stars. He graduated from the Moscow Power Engineering Institute, but after serving in the army, he worked as an artist at the Ilkhom Theater and the Uzbekfilm film studio. He contributed to the development of Russian advertising by shooting 20 commercials for World History from Imperial Bank. Then in 2008, he made his Hollywood debut with the film Wanted.


Kenneth Alibek, Facebook


Кеннет Алибек ответил на обвинения в пособничестве Аблязову | NUR.KZ

Kenneth Alibek is an American scientist of Kazakh origin, a microbiologist, and a specialist in infectious and chronic diseases. He is Vice President of the private company Locus Fermentation Solutions for creating innovative biotechnological products for medicine, agriculture, and other industries.


Aisultan Seitov, @aisultan


Клипмейкер Айсултан Сеитов бьет рекорды – 250 млн просмотров на ...

Aisultan Seitov is a filmmaker and clip maker from Almaty. He graduated from the New York Film Academy. In 2016, he received a Best Director nomination at the Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival with the short film Shakal. He filmed music videos for Ivan Dorn, L'One, Skriptonit, Jah Khalib, Miyagi & Endspiel, Noize MC, 21 Savage and Offset.


Bulbul Kartanbaeva, @kartanbay


Непросто играть на таком уровне»: Как живет в Америке первая в НХЛ ...

Bulbul Kartanbaeva is a head coach of the hockey club USA Princeton Tiger Lilies, of the state of New Jersey. She became the first representative of Kazakhstan in the NWHL Women's League to sign a contract with the American Club Metropolitan Riveters. Bulbul has been playing for the national team of Kazakhstan since 2011.


Gennady Golovkin, @gggboxing


Геннадий Головкин победил в фэнтези-турнире

Gennady Golovkin is a professional boxer who competes in the middleweight category. He is known as a powerful and technical puncher, who won 23 consecutive knockout victories over nine years. He holds the title of IBO world champion.


Zhanat Baidaralin, @zhanatbaidaralin


Казахстанцы в Америке. Жанат Байдаралин, хореограф

Zhanat Baidaralin is a choreographer. He and his wife Vera Kurmasheva opened ballet studio Ballet Prestige.


Gaukhar Akhmetova-Atherton, @gasya


90883542_2296316464005566_5053113755492751057_n.jpg

Gaukhar Akhmetova-Atherton is a native of Almaty. She moved to the United States to work as a Cirque du Soleil artist. At a young age, she toured the world as part of the world's famous circus and performed at the Academy Awards.


Sofi Manassyan, @sofimanassyan


106730075_603200783645730_3598226908256646099_n.jpg

Sofi Manassyan has been performing on stage since she was two years old: with solo dance numbers and in circus shows. She took part in the filming of the famous American TV show Lip Sync Battle Shorties on Nickelodeon. By contract with Mattel Studios, she tested new collections of Barbie dolls in the TV show. In 2017, Sofi received a gold badge of distinction from the American National Guild of Piano Teachers.

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kazakh #movie #usa #success
Read this article
Made in Turkey: World-famous Turkish fashion designers
1206
Kazakhstanis who set the style in music, cinema, and fashion
771
A fire cub and metal yurts: 6 artists from the UK, France and Japan about their maste...
1264