WE
9 Central Asian brands creating clothing from natural fabrics
9 Central Asian brands creating clothing from natural fabrics

BotAya, @botaya


The Kazakh clothing brand BotAya founded by sisters Aya and Bota Kirghizbayev. In their collections, they use natural materials and handmade elements: embroidery, patchwork, macrame, ceramics, and eco print.


AiSho, @aisho_atelier_


A young local brand founded by sisters Aiman Orynbasarova and Sholpan Nurmuhambetova. Create clothing from wool, silk, and linen in classic and casual styles.


Pentatonica, @pentatonica


Pentatonica is a brand founded by Saule Jamil and Kira Maisheva. Their clothing is characterized by minimalism and femininity, using linen, natural cotton, and leather.


Laima, @laima_co


Laima is a Kazakhstani brand created by Alfiya Ispergenova. Clothing is made for girls and women exclusively from natural Italian fabrics that combine comfort and beauty.


DILBAR, @dilbar_kg


Dilbar Fashion House in Kyrgyzstan creates luxury women's clothing. One of the brand's principles is the use of natural materials: high-quality wool, linen, cotton, leather, fur.


La Sia, @_la_sia_


La Sia is a Kyrgyz brand. The brand creates women's dresses and suits made of Japanese and Italian silk and natural Italian knitwear.


Lali, @lalifashion


Lali is an Uzbek brand of designer Lali Fazylova. The clothing features bright prints, hand embroidery, and unusual Uzbek motifs. They use natural dyes, 100% silk, and cotton.


Moel Bosh, @moelbosh


Moel Bosh is an Uzbek brand founded by designer Zuhra Inat and her daughters Diora, Dodo, and Guzal. All clothing is created manually from natural fabrics. The brand also began to develop a method of processing all fabrics using the technique of patchwork sewing.


ZHIWJ, @_zhiwj_


ZHIWJ is a brand created by Tajik designer Nafisa Imranova. The brand creates comfortable, concise clothing in delicate colors using linen, cotton, silk.

#brands #fashion #clothing #centralasia
