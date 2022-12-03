8-ski-resorts-in-kyrgyzstan

We have collected a selection of ski resorts where you can ride comfortably.





Ak-Tash Ski Resort, @aktash.kg





Location: 35 km from Bishkek, in the village of Kashka-Suu

Well-groomed trails for skiers and snowboarders, two cable cars. The length of the upper one is 900 meters, the lower one is 500 meters. The total length of the descent is 1800 meters.





Ski resort "ZIL", @zil_baza





Location: 35 km from Bishkek

There are four cable lifts operating at the base. There is also a zipline, downhill rope, tubing.





Karakol Ski Resort, @karakolski





Location: 7 km from Karakol, Issyk-Kul region

The length of each descent is different — from 800 meters to 4.5 kilometers. There are four chairlifts: two double and two triple.





Kashka-Suu Ski Resort, @kashkasuu





Location: 35 km from Bishkek

In the base there is a towed cable car with a length of 861 meters, a chairlift with a length of 1,365 meters and 6 ski trails with a length of 1150-2010 meters.





Orlovka Ski Resort, @orlova_kg





Location: 100 km from Bishkek

9 trails of various lengths and complexity ranging in length from 150 to 2890 meters, with a height difference from 30 to 590 meters. There are three cable cars, two of which are chairlift. The length of the cable car lifting route ranges from 150 to 900 meters.





Recreation center "Oru-Sai", @oruu_say





Location: 35 km from Bishkek

The base has one cable car with a length of 800 meters.





Ski resort "Too-Ashu", @tooashuu.kg





Location: located 120 km from Bishkek

The length of each of the descents is different — from 800 meters to 4.5 kilometers. There are four chairlifts, a double and a rope rope.





Chunkurchak Ski Resort, @chunkurchak





Location: 30 km from Bishkek

There are six lifts and tracks with a length of 1 to 5 kilometers on the base.