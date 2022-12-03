Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
8-ski-resorts-in-kyrgyzstan
8 ski resorts in Kyrgyzstan
32
Main page
/
Places

Today at 19:45

8 ski resorts in Kyrgyzstan

We have collected a selection of ski resorts where you can ride comfortably.


Ak-Tash Ski Resort, @aktash.kg

316457159_1090242945014138_7789253493950312701_n.jpg

Location: 35 km from Bishkek, in the village of Kashka-Suu

Well-groomed trails for skiers and snowboarders, two cable cars. The length of the upper one is 900 meters, the lower one is 500 meters. The total length of the descent is 1800 meters.


Ski resort "ZIL", @zil_baza

275932596_703358487499876_4689814027642111779_n.jpg

Location: 35 km from Bishkek

There are four cable lifts operating at the base. There is also a zipline, downhill rope, tubing.


Karakol Ski Resort, @karakolski

315284766_467859482002141_466118714645621682_n.jpg

Location: 7 km from Karakol, Issyk-Kul region

The length of each descent is different — from 800 meters to 4.5 kilometers. There are four chairlifts: two double and two triple.


Kashka-Suu Ski Resort, @kashkasuu

315236053_571661097983556_4580599611962081739_n.jpg

Location: 35 km from Bishkek

In the base there is a towed cable car with a length of 861 meters, a chairlift with a length of 1,365 meters and 6 ski trails with a length of 1150-2010 meters.


Orlovka Ski Resort, @orlova_kg

273986768_124618276555534_2376525450502928856_n.jpg

Location: 100 km from Bishkek

9 trails of various lengths and complexity ranging in length from 150 to 2890 meters, with a height difference from 30 to 590 meters. There are three cable cars, two of which are chairlift. The length of the cable car lifting route ranges from 150 to 900 meters.


Recreation center "Oru-Sai", @oruu_say

315632525_197172849464204_8975427448442964008_n.jpg

Location: 35 km from Bishkek

The base has one cable car with a length of 800 meters.


Ski resort "Too-Ashu", @tooashuu.kg

277081022_1328764627642257_4673724915497673336_n.jpg

Location: located 120 km from Bishkek

The length of each of the descents is different — from 800 meters to 4.5 kilometers. There are four chairlifts, a double and a rope rope.


Chunkurchak Ski Resort, @chunkurchak

314366054_1528740014215745_1634701154256608249_n.jpg

Location: 30 km from Bishkek

There are six lifts and tracks with a length of 1 to 5 kilometers on the base.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#sport #kyrgyzstan #holidays #ski #skiresorts
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
10 banks in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan where expats can open an account
779
Where to go in Tashkent: 20 places recommended by the capital's influencers
111
The 8 best European restaurants in Tashkent
1429
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.