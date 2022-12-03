8-ski-resorts-in-kyrgyzstan

We have collected a selection of ski resorts where you can ride comfortably.
Ak-Tash Ski Resort, @aktash.kg
Location: 35 km from Bishkek, in the village of Kashka-Suu
Well-groomed trails for skiers and snowboarders, two cable cars. The length of the upper one is 900 meters, the lower one is 500 meters. The total length of the descent is 1800 meters.
Ski resort "ZIL", @zil_baza
Location: 35 km from Bishkek
There are four cable lifts operating at the base. There is also a zipline, downhill rope, tubing.
Karakol Ski Resort, @karakolski
Location: 7 km from Karakol, Issyk-Kul region
The length of each descent is different — from 800 meters to 4.5 kilometers. There are four chairlifts: two double and two triple.
Kashka-Suu Ski Resort, @kashkasuu
Location: 35 km from Bishkek
In the base there is a towed cable car with a length of 861 meters, a chairlift with a length of 1,365 meters and 6 ski trails with a length of 1150-2010 meters.
Orlovka Ski Resort, @orlova_kg
Location: 100 km from Bishkek
9 trails of various lengths and complexity ranging in length from 150 to 2890 meters, with a height difference from 30 to 590 meters. There are three cable cars, two of which are chairlift. The length of the cable car lifting route ranges from 150 to 900 meters.
Recreation center "Oru-Sai", @oruu_say
Location: 35 km from Bishkek
The base has one cable car with a length of 800 meters.
Ski resort "Too-Ashu", @tooashuu.kg
Location: located 120 km from Bishkek
The length of each of the descents is different — from 800 meters to 4.5 kilometers. There are four chairlifts, a double and a rope rope.
Chunkurchak Ski Resort, @chunkurchak
Location: 30 km from Bishkek
There are six lifts and tracks with a length of 1 to 5 kilometers on the base.