8 coworking spaces in Tashkent for freelancers, IT specialists and creative people

If you didn't know where to work in silence and with a good Internet, this review is made for you. Coworking is also a great place for new acquaintances.







Ground Zero is two large co-working spaces in the center of the capital.

There is high-speed Internet, printer, scanner, coffee machine, and most importantly — you can immerse yourself in the world of reading, as there is a huge library inside.







IMPACT.T is a coworking that has recently opened. Here you can work in a pleasant atmosphere, hold a meeting or prepare for an important event. There is also a huge terrace with a view of the city.







This is a network of coworking with three branches throughout the city. C-Space also provides open and closed rooms equipped according to the latest ergonomics standards.











This is a coworking, where you can find peace of mind and comfortably immerse yourself in work.







A two-storey institution, inside which, in addition to the workspace, there is a meeting room and a cozy kitchen.











This is an atmospheric coworking that offers workplaces, conference rooms, as well as an amphitheater.











Here you will find a cozy coworking area located in the very center of the city. Here you can not only work effectively, but also read books.





Photo credits: @rakhmnva_lawyer

Coworking for solving business problems of different formats. Foreign citizens can also rent for negotiations for 15 people. You can choose from an office, a private workplace or a place at a common table.