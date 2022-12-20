8-books-to-understand-the-history-and-culture-of-the-kazakh-people

In honor of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, we have collected a selection of interesting books, after reading which you can better understand the Kazakh people.





"The Eternal Sky of the Kazakhs", Zira Naurzbayeva

The book of the famous researcher of Kazakh mythology. The work tells about the history of the people and helps to understand how the Kazakhs once answered such questions for themselves as: “Who are we?”, “Where are we going from?”, “What is the meaning of our path?”.





"Khan Abulkhair: commander, ruler, politician", Irina Erofeeva

The scientific work tells about the life and work of Khan Abulkhair, one of the most memorable Kazakh rulers of the second half of the 18th century. The author builds a biographical story against the background of events that significantly influenced history, and also talks about the life of ordinary people of that time.





"Qazaqliq and formation of the Kazakhs", Lee Ju Yup

The author dives into various aspects of the history of Kazakhstan, recreating the history of the emergence of Kazakh identity from a cultural and social point of view. Many important topics that were not previously covered in foreign historiography are reflected here.





"Ak Orda. History of the Kazakh Khanate", Radik Temirgaliev

In the Middle Ages, one of the most important territories was Desht-i-Kipchak, where various state associations were created and existed at different points in time. In this book, much attention is paid to the reasons that led to the formation of the Kazakh Khanate and its population.





"Medieval cities of Kazakhstan on the Great Silk Road", Karl Baipakov

The book tells about the history of medieval cities on busy sections of the Great Silk Road, which passed through the territory of modern Kazakhstan. The work was written on the basis of many years of archaeological research by several expeditions led by the author.





"Kazakhstan. Chronicle of three millennia", Sergei Klyashtorny

Chronologically, the book covers almost three millennia of history that took place on the territory of modern Kazakhstan. Much attention is paid to the situation with local languages and state borders.





"Statesmen of the Kazakh Khanates", Zhanuzak Kasymbaev

Who were the rulers of the Kazakh people, what actions did they take in difficult situations and what was the state like in their time. The scientist Zhanuzak Kasymbaev talks about this and not only in his book.





"Nomadic civilization of the Kazakhs", Nurbolat Masanov

A work that has largely changed the view of the scientific community around the world on the culture of nomads. Citing facts and calculations, the author explains why the Kazakhs developed this type of life and what advantages it brings in the geographical environment of Central Asia.