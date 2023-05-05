Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Subscribe

8 apps and websites that will make life easier in Uzbekistan
Yesterday at 18:45

8 apps and websites that will make life easier in Uzbekistan

Today, with apps and websites that make payments much faster and more secure, there's no more wasting time on the road or waiting in line. We talk about online resources that are available to residents of Uzbekistan.


myMeest


The service offers online shopping services. In the application, you can order quality items from countries such as Poland, Portugal, Spain, England, Italy, France, Czech Republic, Turkey, USA with delivery to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Moldova. For shipments from the USA, delivery is available to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Georgia, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.


Express24.uz

The Internet marketplace is engaged in express delivery of food and goods in Uzbekistan. Express24.uz will deliver food, groceries and other goods around the clock and seven days a week. Payment is accepted in cash or by card.


UyBor


Marketplace for buying, selling and renting real estate in Uzbekistan. The application works on the territory of Tashkent, Samarkand, Andijan and other cities. The application can be used by real estate agencies and individuals.


Lebazar


Lebazar provides online grocery delivery services. The application cooperates with the korzinka.uz supermarket chain. The company delivers food in Uzbekistan. They also have their own magazine, Izyum, with author's articles about shopping, business and life in the country.


Unisavdo.uz

Unisavdo.uz is a platform for online trading in Uzbekistan. The site offers products of different categories: by price, popularity, rating. Delivery is made throughout the country, all types of payments are accepted.


Tovar.uz

Tovar.uz is an online trading platform representing goods and services from all regions of Uzbekistan. The platform features a convenient search and intuitive interface. The site presents a large number of products: household appliances and electronics, household goods and furniture, stationery, health and beauty products, children's products


Sello.uz

The marketplace includes its own logistics system. Sellers can independently regulate prices, providing the opportunity to compete on price in their category. Sello.uz also provides a guarantee of product quality. If a marriage is detected, it is possible to change the goods.


Avtoelon


Representative office of Kolesa Group in Uzbekistan. The marketplace places information for buyers and sellers of cars, motorcycles and special equipment, spare parts, accessories, as well as for searching for automotive services. For convenience, a website, a mobile application, a Telegram channel are working.

#uzbekistan #tashkent #apps #expatlife #life
