7-travel-bloggers-from-kyrgyzstan-who-inspire-travel

We have collected a selection of travel bloggers who inspire you to travel. Save so as not to lose.







Nursultan is a photographer and shoots from a drone, shows the beauty of Kyrgyzstan.





Merim has an Instagram blog and a YouTube channel in English. Co-host of the travel show of the American film company No expectation.





Azamat opens and shows interesting things in Kyrgyzstan, organizes jeep tours.





Nazgul, @nazgul_dolotkeldieva





Nazgul is a blogger who talks about life and travel on Instagram and YouTube in three languages.





Daniel is a little traveler. His stories contain all the most interesting things about adventures.





Aliya is an SMM specialist, in stories she talks about traveling and shares a warm atmosphere in posts.





Meder is a traveler, freight forwarder, researcher and educator. Share life hacks, stoies about travel and equipment.