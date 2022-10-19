7-travel-bloggers-from-kyrgyzstan-who-inspire-travel

We have collected a selection of travel bloggers who inspire you to travel. Save so as not to lose.
Nursultan, @attokurovnm
Nursultan is a photographer and shoots from a drone, shows the beauty of Kyrgyzstan.
Meerim, @meerim.kyrgyzstan
Merim has an Instagram blog and a YouTube channel in English. Co-host of the travel show of the American film company No expectation.
Azamat, @toni_gassano
Azamat opens and shows interesting things in Kyrgyzstan, organizes jeep tours.
Nazgul, @nazgul_dolotkeldieva
Nazgul is a blogger who talks about life and travel on Instagram and YouTube in three languages.
Daniel, @travelwith_daniel
Daniel is a little traveler. His stories contain all the most interesting things about adventures.
Aliya, @aliiilyaaa
Aliya is an SMM specialist, in stories she talks about traveling and shares a warm atmosphere in posts.
Meder, @meder.myrzaev
Meder is a traveler, freight forwarder, researcher and educator. Share life hacks, stoies about travel and equipment.