Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/633/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/633bcd4063e5c4c0112fdfc478f82995.png
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
7-travel-bloggers-from-kyrgyzstan-who-inspire-travel
7 travel-bloggers from Kyrgyzstan who inspire travel
169
Main page

17.10.2022

7 travel-bloggers from Kyrgyzstan who inspire travel

We have collected a selection of travel bloggers who inspire you to travel. Save so as not to lose.

Nursultan, @attokurovnm

@attokurovnm.jpg

Nursultan is a photographer and shoots from a drone, shows the beauty of Kyrgyzstan.


Meerim, @meerim.kyrgyzstan

meerim.kyrgyzstan.jpg

Merim has an Instagram blog and a YouTube channel in English. Co-host of the travel show of the American film company No expectation.


Azamat, @toni_gassano

toni_gassano.jpg

Azamat opens and shows interesting things in Kyrgyzstan, organizes jeep tours.


Nazgul, @nazgul_dolotkeldieva

nazgul_dolotkeldieva.jpg

Nazgul is a blogger who talks about life and travel on Instagram and YouTube in three languages.


Daniel, @travelwith_daniel

travelwith_daniel.jpg

Daniel is a little traveler. His stories contain all the most interesting things about adventures.


Aliya, @aliiilyaaa

aliiilyaaa.jpg

Aliya is an SMM specialist, in stories she talks about traveling and shares a warm atmosphere in posts.


Meder, @meder.myrzaev

meder.myrzaev.jpg

Meder is a traveler, freight forwarder, researcher and educator. Share life hacks, stoies about travel and equipment.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kyrgyz #travel #kyrgyzstan #bishkek #kyrgyzculture
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Where to work in Almaty and look for high-quality networking — about the creative spa...
423
10 major construction companies in Kyrgyzstan
1104
How much does it cost to rent a house in different cities of the world — from Bishkek...
311
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.