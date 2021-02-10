Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Recommend an inspiring person

7 restaurants to serve seafood in Nur-Sultan
Yesterday at 11:00

7 restaurants to serve seafood in Nur-Sultan

Ocean Basket, @oceanbasket.kz

This is a meeting place for family and friends, business lunches and many more. You can come and enjoy wonderful meal seafood, excellent service and a friendly atmosphere.

Address: 7 Saraishyk St., 62 Kabanbai Batyr Ave. MEGA Silk Way mall

Contacts: 8 777 888 92 21, 8 700 777 96 97


Rio Restaurant, @rio_astana

The chef of the restaurant will delight you, Roberto Santos, with delicious fish, seafood and national Brazilian dishes. This is a great place to comfortably celebrate the holidays and hold meetings with friends, family and colleagues.

Address: 5 Beibitshilik St.

Contacts: 8 771 376 21 00


Salone Del Gusto, @salonedelgusto_astana

Salone Del Gusto is a gastronomic restaurant with an Italian accent. The restaurant's cuisine has combined the best: traditional antipasti, a large selection of pasta and fish dishes. The original interior of the establishment and the amazing atmosphere will be an ideal accompaniment for a family vacation, meeting with friends or a business meeting.

Address: 15a Kabanbai Batyr Ave.

Contacts: 8 771 500 50 15


The Thai, @the_thai_astana

The restaurant specializes in seafood dishes. Here you will be offered king prawns, mussels, scallops, lobsters. As well as chicken curry, fish and the famous Thai soups. The chefs use specially prepared spices and rare ingredients, which give the dishes a unique aroma and exquisite taste.

Address: 24 Turan Ave.

Contacts: 8 701 600 30 30


Gan Bei, @ganbei.nur_sultan

This is a pan-Asian restaurant, where the menu offers a large selection of fish and seafood dishes: seaweed salads, shrimp, sushi, oysters, mussels and much more.

Address: 5g Saraishyk St.

Contacts: 8 777 717 30 00


Aura Verdant, @auraverdantastana

It is the multinational cuisine restaurant. However in their menu you can find a large selection of seafood dishes like tender salmon, sea bass steak, seafood salads, shrimp pasta, sushi.

Address: 29 Mangilik Yel Ave.

Contacts: 8 771 165 66 66


Il Forno, @ilforno.kz

il Forno is a restaurant with a sunny Italian soul. In addition to traditional Italian dishes, they offer seafood dishes. Try mussels, artichoke pizza, lobsters and pasta with tuna.

Address: 5g Saraishyk St.

Contacts: 8 700 580 00 08

#restaurant #food #nursultan #placestoeat #seafood
