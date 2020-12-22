7-places-to-serve-delicious-and-juicy-steak

Line Brew, @linebrewastana









Restaurant steaks are presented in nine positions. Each steak is a selection of meat, a unique recipe and author's presentation. Here you can try horse meat steak, dry-aged steak and, of course, marbled beef steak.





Address: 55 B2/4 Mangilik Yel Ave., EXPO; 20 Kenesary St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 701 155 1322; 8 701 016 5777





Wall Street, @wallstreetastana











The menu consists of American, European and Pan-Asian dishes, only of the highest quality products. A wonderful place serving delicious and juicy steaks in the capital.





Address: 60/20 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.

Opening hours:

Contacts: 8 701 969 00 04

Gauchos, @gauchosofficial









Gauchos — Argentinean signature cuisine restaurant. The juiciest steaks from marbled beef, veal and even salmon are served here.





Address: 20 Satpayev St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 702 420 23 63

Meat & Beer Bar, @mb.astana









A great place with a beautiful interior, where juicy steaks are cooked on coals. It serves classic Rib Eye, T-bon, New York steak and Norwegian salmon steak.





Address: 54 Mangilik Yel Ave.; 4 E-10 St.

Opening hours: 13:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 775 338 77 77; 8 775 072 77 77

Wok Wok Kitchen, @wokwokkitchen









Stylish Pan-Asian restaurant with a good approach to steak preparation from the restaurant's chef.





Address: 27 Mangilik Yel Ave.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 22:00

Contacts: 8 705 244 4422

Golpas, @golpas_sportbars









The popular sports bar offers over 10 types of delicious steaks. From interesting steaks you can try lamb Rib Eye and Gold "Cowboy".





Address: 35 Mangilik Yel Ave.; 6 Bokeikhana St.; 2 Kaldayakova St.; 7 Kabanbay Batyr Ave.; 35 Kunaev St.; 6 Uly Dala Ave.; 65 Kenesary St.; 26 Amanzholova St.; 41 Seifullin St.

Opening hours: 12:00 — 02:00

Contacts: 8 7172 251 61 85

Tower Pub, @towerpub_astana









Tower Pub is an English pub that offers a wide selection of Rib Eye steaks, T-bon, medallions, salmon steaks and an unusual pepper steak in a creamy sauce.





Address: 8 Maylin St.

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 16:00 — 03:00; Sat-Sun 14:00 — 03:00

Contacts: 8 707 501 96 94