7-photo-studios-in-bishkek-to-take-new-year-themed-photos

Kadr Studio, @kadr_studio









A popular photo studio in Bishkek invites you to hold a festive photo session in several locations.





Address: 15 Institute of Earthquake Engineering St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 702 909 000, +996 700 700 670

Family Studio, @family_studio_kg









In this photo studio you can take a New Year's photo session with the whole family. There are nine photo locations for the best shot.





Address: 192 Gorky St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +996 559 099 991

Prima Media, @prima_media_kg









A large photo studio with different locations will allow you to create a memorable holiday photo session.





Address: 101/1 Yusupa Abdrakhmanov St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 21:00

Contacts: +996 555 775 764, +996 999 560 055, +996 704 560 055

Up Studio, @up_studio.kg









A beautiful studio offers to hold a unique solo photo session or with friends.





Address: 90/1 Shookum St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 776 299 184

Want Studio, @want.studios









The aesthetic studio has high ceilings and four halls, which allows for the most unusual New Year's photo sessions.





Address: 3 Litovskaya St.

Opening hours: 24/7

Contacts: +996 777 659 956

Uma Photospace, @uma_photospace









Uma Photospace has many New Year's locations where beautiful Family photo shoots are held.





Address: 90/1 Shookum St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 22:00

Contacts: +996 550 779 707

Art Place, @art_place_studio









The studio invites you to hold a festive photo session in several New Year's locations to choose from.





Address: 89 Kurenkeev St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 20:00

Contacts: +996 771 001 312




