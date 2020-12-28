Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

7-photo-studios-in-bishkek-to-take-new-year-themed-photos
7 photo studios in Bishkek to take New Year themed photos
37
/

Today at 13:00

7 photo studios in Bishkek to take New Year themed photos

Kadr Studio, @kadr_studio

kadr.jpg


A popular photo studio in Bishkek invites you to hold a festive photo session in several locations.


Address: 15 Institute of Earthquake Engineering St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 702 909 000, +996 700 700 670


Family Studio, @family_studio_kg

family.jpg


In this photo studio you can take a New Year's photo session with the whole family. There are nine photo locations for the best shot.


Address: 192 Gorky St.

Opening hours: 10:00 — 23:00

Contacts: +996 559 099 991


Prima Media, @prima_media_kg

prima.jpg


A large photo studio with different locations will allow you to create a memorable holiday photo session.


Address: 101/1 Yusupa Abdrakhmanov St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 21:00

Contacts: +996 555 775 764, +996 999 560 055, +996 704 560 055


Up Studio, @up_studio.kg

131901203_1767514083424688_2314061769801450479_n.jpg


A beautiful studio offers to hold a unique solo photo session or with friends.


Address: 90/1 Shookum St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 776 299 184


Want Studio, @want.studios

want.jpg


The aesthetic studio has high ceilings and four halls, which allows for the most unusual New Year's photo sessions.


Address: 3 Litovskaya St.

Opening hours: 24/7

Contacts: +996 777 659 956


Uma Photospace, @uma_photospace

127782637_403121054434181_3784083911580948402_n.jpg


Uma Photospace has many New Year's locations where beautiful Family photo shoots are held.


Address: 90/1 Shookum St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 22:00

Contacts: +996 550 779 707


Art Place, @art_place_studio

art place.jpeg


The studio invites you to hold a festive photo session in several New Year's locations to choose from.


Address: 89 Kurenkeev St.

Opening hours: 09:00 — 20:00

Contacts: +996 771 001 312


#photogragher #kyrgyzstan #photo #bishkek #photoset
