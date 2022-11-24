Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Subscribe

7 new names in Kazakhstan cinema
Today at 18:45

7 new names in Kazakhstan cinema

We tell you which actors and actresses from Kazakhstan are popular in the country today.


Maryam Sataev, @marysatay

311146472_494293202595530_8844172008094070596_n.jpg

Recently, the Kazakh comedy "The Married Bachelor" was released, where Maryam played the main role. The actress also participated in the films "Districts", "Family Man", "Aga", "Dawn of the Great Steppe".


Karina Kudekova, @kkudekova

273971794_2124418244378349_5882466880294569057_n.jpg

Karina graduated from T.K. Zhurgenov KazNAI with a degree in "Actor of Drama Theater and cinema". The actress is familiar to many from her roles in the TV series "Sake" and "A little married". Karina also played the main role in the feature film "The Paralympian".


Damir Amangeldin, @damir_amangeldin

301881884_2223131061187831_6704600458458989432_n.jpg


Damir is a theater and film actor, stand-up comedian. Participated in the projects "Districts", "The Way of the Leader", "Artek. A great journey", "Cloud". The series "Black Yard" will start very soon, where the actor will play one of the main roles.


Almaz Merzhakypov, @mvsstoi

192917786_525295245488973_1328440822245742127_n.jpg

Almaz is a member of Pater123. Recently, the series Oina, where the actor took part, ended. Almaz is currently starring in a film directed by Aytore Zholdaskali Shulamah.


Erik Hamidullaev, @khami93

315103091_1164661767763477_1733059600998469241_n.jpg

Eric played in the movie "My Brother" and the TV series "Steppe Hawks". On the platforms of Salem social media, the series "Nanny" is released, where the actor took part.


Tolganay Talgat, @tolganay.talgat

286616738_2234219523414248_742108104771007763_n.jpg

Among the projects of the actress are roles in the films "Three", "A new miracle", "The Plague in the village of Karatas". On December 1, the long-awaited film "Kash" will be released, where Tolganai plays one of the characters of the film.


Bakytgul Serikbaeva, @bakonay_ks

301113693_629612005401892_2612635395330023778_n.jpg

Bakytgul played in the movie "Matchmakers". The actress also took part in the projects "The first negative", "Ambulance", "Dos-Mukasan". Bakytgul also plays on the stage of the Musrepov Theater.

#kazakhstan #films #whattowatch #actors #cinema
