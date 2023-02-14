Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

Subscribe

7 hotels and cottages near the forest for traveling from Astana
Today at 19:45

7 hotels and cottages near the forest for traveling from Astana

We have compiled for you a selection of the best hotels in the forest, where you can relax your body and soul.

Art Home Burabay, @borovoe_dom


The guest house is located on the edge of the forest. On the territory there are eco-houses, playgrounds and a wood-fired sauna. The chef can prepare various dishes.


"Lake House", @domuozera_borovoe

Featuring a restaurant, a bar and free private parking, this hotel is located in Shchuchinsk, 7.9 km from Kurort-Borovoye Train Station. There is a special workspace zone where you can hold business meetings and play mind games.


"LES Hotel&Resort", @les_hotel_borovoe

The hotel offers accommodation packages from 12 rooms. Room rates include: breakfast, dinner and 4 hours of one-time sauna. Ski and skate rentals, snowmobiles and horseback riding are available on site.


Rufus Lodge, @rufuslodge

Offering free Wi-Fi and a children's playground, Rufus Lodge Resort is located on the shores of Lake Katarkol in Burabay National Park, 10 km from Schuchinsk. The hotel has a fitness room, swimming pool and wood-fired sauna.


Tumar Halal, @tumar_halal_borovoe

The hotel is located in the forest near the shore of the lake "Shchuchye". Accommodation includes: snow slide, tubing, sled and skating rink. Every day there are movie nights.


Scandi Home, @scandi_kz

The hotel has 10 Scandinavian rooms. Each house has a smart TV and a mini-bar for a cozy pastime. On the territory there are covered gazebos with a fireplace.


Dobri Dom v Borovom, @dobri_dom_burabay

Dobryi Dom v Borovoe is a holiday home located in Borovoe, 10 km from Lake Borovoe and 13 km from Katarkol. The area is popular for hiking.

#kazakhstan #travel #wheretogo #borovoe
