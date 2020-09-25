Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

7-alternative-places-for-walking-in-nur-sultan
7 alternative places for walking in Nur-Sultan
38
/

Today at 10:55

7 alternative places for walking in Nur-Sultan

Akbulak river embankment

Akbulak.jpg

It is a little known place among residents, but popular with those who live in the area. It is an ideal place for family and romantic walks. There are comfortable benches, a monument to Zhambyl Zhabayev, a bright Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, and Alatau sports palace.

Address: along Tashenov Street

Seasons of the Years Park

времена года.jpg.png

This cozy park is located on the river embankment. In this park, you can have picnics, family walks, and outdoor workouts.

Address: Kabanbay Batyr Avenue, corner of Tashenov Street, right embankment.

Students’ Park

студенческий.jpg

The Students’ park next to the Kazakhstan sports palace has good green spaces, a convenient location of benches, children’s play, and sports grounds, which allows residents to have a good time and do sports outdoors.

Address: Munaitpasov Street

Peace and unity Alley

экспо аллея.png

A beautiful alley stretching from the Astana Ballet Theater to the Expo territory. On the alley, many fountains work with music, interesting paths and picnic areas.

Address: from Uly Dala street to Nur Alem Pavillion

Aray Park

aray.jpg

This park is located in the city center. The park has all the amenities for family walks, a skate park, a pump track, and a football field.

Address: 13 Sarayshyk Street

Flower garden alley

Flower garden.jpg

The main attraction of this garden is the Flower of the East, which is a pedestrian art object. In the park, you can take a walk with your family and have picnics. In addition, there are lots of photo places.

Address: in front of the building of the Ministry of Finance

Ulytau Alley

ulytau alley.jpg

On the alley, there is a copy of the stone that was found at the Altyn Shoky peak. In the center of the alley, there are copies of the world famous monuments of Ulytau: the Terektigulie and Baikogyr petroglyphs, etc. Here you can go for a walk and relax from the bustle of the city.

Address: between the Arc de Triomphe and the Botanical Garden

#nursultan #parksinnursultan #parksinastana #parks #walking
