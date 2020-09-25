7-alternative-places-for-walking-in-nur-sultan

Akbulak river embankment





It is a little known place among residents, but popular with those who live in the area. It is an ideal place for family and romantic walks. There are comfortable benches, a monument to Zhambyl Zhabayev, a bright Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, and Alatau sports palace.

Address: along Tashenov Street

Seasons of the Years Park





This cozy park is located on the river embankment. In this park, you can have picnics, family walks, and outdoor workouts.

Address: Kabanbay Batyr Avenue, corner of Tashenov Street, right embankment.

Students’ Park





The Students’ park next to the Kazakhstan sports palace has good green spaces, a convenient location of benches, children’s play, and sports grounds, which allows residents to have a good time and do sports outdoors.

Address: Munaitpasov Street

Peace and unity Alley





A beautiful alley stretching from the Astana Ballet Theater to the Expo territory. On the alley, many fountains work with music, interesting paths and picnic areas.

Address: from Uly Dala street to Nur Alem Pavillion

Aray Park





This park is located in the city center. The park has all the amenities for family walks, a skate park, a pump track, and a football field.

Address: 13 Sarayshyk Street

Flower garden alley





The main attraction of this garden is the Flower of the East, which is a pedestrian art object. In the park, you can take a walk with your family and have picnics. In addition, there are lots of photo places.

Address: in front of the building of the Ministry of Finance

Ulytau Alley





On the alley, there is a copy of the stone that was found at the Altyn Shoky peak. In the center of the alley, there are copies of the world famous monuments of Ulytau: the Terektigulie and Baikogyr petroglyphs, etc. Here you can go for a walk and relax from the bustle of the city.

Address: between the Arc de Triomphe and the Botanical Garden