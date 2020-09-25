7-alternative-places-for-walking-in-nur-sultan

Akbulak river embankment
It is a little known place among residents, but popular with those who live in the area. It is an ideal place for family and romantic walks. There are comfortable benches, a monument to Zhambyl Zhabayev, a bright Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, and Alatau sports palace.
Address: along Tashenov Street
Seasons of the Years Park
This cozy park is located on the river embankment. In this park, you can have picnics, family walks, and outdoor workouts.
Address: Kabanbay Batyr Avenue, corner of Tashenov Street, right embankment.
Students’ Park
The Students’ park next to the Kazakhstan sports palace has good green spaces, a convenient location of benches, children’s play, and sports grounds, which allows residents to have a good time and do sports outdoors.
Address: Munaitpasov Street
Peace and unity Alley
A beautiful alley stretching from the Astana Ballet Theater to the Expo territory. On the alley, many fountains work with music, interesting paths and picnic areas.
Address: from Uly Dala street to Nur Alem Pavillion
Aray Park
This park is located in the city center. The park has all the amenities for family walks, a skate park, a pump track, and a football field.
Address: 13 Sarayshyk Street
Flower garden alley
The main attraction of this garden is the Flower of the East, which is a pedestrian art object. In the park, you can take a walk with your family and have picnics. In addition, there are lots of photo places.
Address: in front of the building of the Ministry of Finance
Ulytau Alley
On the alley, there is a copy of the stone that was found at the Altyn Shoky peak. In the center of the alley, there are copies of the world famous monuments of Ulytau: the Terektigulie and Baikogyr petroglyphs, etc. Here you can go for a walk and relax from the bustle of the city.
Address: between the Arc de Triomphe and the Botanical Garden