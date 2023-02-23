6-places-in-dushanbe-where-a-freelancer-can-work

PEAK Dushanbe Business Innovation Centre, @peak_tj

Puzzle Coworking is the perfect space for freelancers or aspiring startups with a cozy atmosphere, unlimited internet, free tea and access to a printer. A meeting area and a conference room are also available to guests.PEAK Center is suitable for both meetings and study. You can fully concentrate on your work without being distracted by the outside world. At the same time, thanks to the stylish modern design, the working routine will become much more pleasant.Parking is a famous place in the capital where creative youth gather. Creative space, free Wi-Fi zone, places to relax will set you up for work and introduce you to interesting people. There are work areas for teaching large groups. If you get tired from work, you can always read a book, play pool or have a snack in the cafeteria.If you need space for a meeting or business meeting, Regus Tajikistan rents out office space and offers coworking services. The premises are equipped with Wi-Fi, modern equipment, places for recreation.American Space Dushanbe is part of the US Embassy Dushanbe program. This is a modern place in the city where visitors have free access to a library, computers, a workshop with 3D technologies and robots, a media room and a coworking space with internet. Also, visitors have the opportunity to improve their skills in technology, media and English with the help of American and local experts. Life in the center boils every day from Tuesday to Saturday.For a relaxed meeting with a client or partner over a cup of coffee, Coffee Moose is suitable. The coffee house offers three branches in Dushanbe and is open until 23:00. You can drink a hot frappuccino, enjoy the beautiful decor and finish all the deadlines in a cozy atmosphere.