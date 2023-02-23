Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
6-places-in-dushanbe-where-a-freelancer-can-work
6 places in Dushanbe where a freelancer can work
28
Main page
/
Places

Today at 19:50

6 places in Dushanbe where a freelancer can work

If you are looking for a place in Dushanbe where you can discuss a new project with a large group or meet a client in a more businesslike setting or just find inspiration, check out our list.



Puzzle Coworking, @puzzle_tj


Puzzle Coworking is the perfect space for freelancers or aspiring startups with a cozy atmosphere, unlimited internet, free tea and access to a printer. A meeting area and a conference room are also available to guests.


PEAK Dushanbe Business Innovation Centre, @peak_tj


PEAK Center is suitable for both meetings and study. You can fully concentrate on your work without being distracted by the outside world. At the same time, thanks to the stylish modern design, the working routine will become much more pleasant.


Parking, @parkingdushanbe


Parking is a famous place in the capital where creative youth gather. Creative space, free Wi-Fi zone, places to relax will set you up for work and introduce you to interesting people. There are work areas for teaching large groups. If you get tired from work, you can always read a book, play pool or have a snack in the cafeteria.


Regus Tajikistan, @regus_tajikistan


If you need space for a meeting or business meeting, Regus Tajikistan rents out office space and offers coworking services. The premises are equipped with Wi-Fi, modern equipment, places for recreation.


American Space Dushanbe, @americanspacedushanbe


American Space Dushanbe is part of the US Embassy Dushanbe program. This is a modern place in the city where visitors have free access to a library, computers, a workshop with 3D technologies and robots, a media room and a coworking space with internet. Also, visitors have the opportunity to improve their skills in technology, media and English with the help of American and local experts. Life in the center boils every day from Tuesday to Saturday.


Coffee Moose Dushanbe, @coffeemoose.tj


For a relaxed meeting with a client or partner over a cup of coffee, Coffee Moose is suitable. The coffee house offers three branches in Dushanbe and is open until 23:00. You can drink a hot frappuccino, enjoy the beautiful decor and finish all the deadlines in a cozy atmosphere.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#tajikistan #dushanbe #wheretogo #placestogo #coworking
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
A WALK WITH A POSTMAN. UNKNOWN PLACES IN ASTANA
1813
Top 10 international schools in Transcaucasia, if you don't know where to send your c...
474
Flex avenue: where to spend a Friday evening in Almaty
840
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.