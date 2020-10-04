5-vegetarian-friendly-restaurants-and-cafes-in-bishkek

Cyclone, @cyclone.bishkek
This Italian restaurant offer different variety of vegetarian dishes including soups, salads and pasta.
Address: 136 Chuy Ave
Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00
Contacts: +996 700 53 36 33
Baan Baan Thai café, @baanbaan_thaicafe_bishkek
70% of dishes in café are vegetarian. It offers delicious Thai food.
Address: 193a Tynystanov St
Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00
Contacts: +996 778 88 66 44
Sierra coffee, @sierra.kg
Café Sierra can recommend to his guests such vegetarian dishes as soups, burger and sandwiches with various fillings.
Address: 57/1 Manas Ave.; 62/2 Toktonalieva St.; 21 Erkindik Boulevard; 201 Toktogul St.; 151 Karasaev St.; 69 Moskovskaya St.; 7/6 Aaly Tokombaeva St.
Opening hours: 07:30 — 23:00
Contacts: +996 770 96 96 64
Bellagio, @bellagio_coffee
In menu guest can find vegetarian breakfasts, vegetable soups and dairy-free coffees.
Address: 49 Manas Ave.; Erkindik Boulevard;
Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00
Contacts:+996 070 71 28 88
Chicken Star, @chickenstarkg
In this cafe, you will find a wide variety of vegetable dishes and mashed soups.
Address: 36 Erkindik Boulevard
Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00
Contacts: +996 558 04 11 11