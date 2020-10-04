5-vegetarian-friendly-restaurants-and-cafes-in-bishkek

Cyclone, @cyclone.bishkek





This Italian restaurant offer different variety of vegetarian dishes including soups, salads and pasta.

Address: 136 Chuy Ave

Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 700 53 36 33

Baan Baan Thai café, @baanbaan_thaicafe_bishkek





70% of dishes in café are vegetarian. It offers delicious Thai food.

Address: 193a Tynystanov St

Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 778 88 66 44

Sierra coffee, @sierra.kg





Café Sierra can recommend to his guests such vegetarian dishes as soups, burger and sandwiches with various fillings.

Address: 57/1 Manas Ave.; 62/2 Toktonalieva St.; 21 Erkindik Boulevard; 201 Toktogul St.; 151 Karasaev St.; 69 Moskovskaya St.; 7/6 Aaly Tokombaeva St.

Opening hours: 07:30 — 23:00

Contacts: +996 770 96 96 64

Bellagio, @bellagio_coffee





In menu guest can find vegetarian breakfasts, vegetable soups and dairy-free coffees.

Address: 49 Manas Ave.; Erkindik Boulevard;

Opening hours: 08:00 — 00:00

Contacts:+996 070 71 28 88

Chicken Star, @chickenstarkg





In this cafe, you will find a wide variety of vegetable dishes and mashed soups.

Address: 36 Erkindik Boulevard

Opening hours: 11:00 — 00:00

Contacts: +996 558 04 11 11