5-shops-where-you-can-buy-eco-products-in-almaty
5 shops where you can buy eco-products in Almaty
46
Main page

Today at 19:05

5 shops where you can buy eco-products in Almaty

A list of eco-shops where you can find natural products.


HelloEco, @helloecokz

HelloEco is a zerowaste store where you can find eco-cosmetics, reusable alternatives, PP products. All products are presented by weight and bottling.


Love Eco, @loveeco.almaty

Love Eco is a biomarket that presents eco-friendly products and goods. Gluten-free, sugar-free and lactose-free pastries are also available here.


AMARANT, @amarant.almaty

AMARANT is an eco-market with a wide range of healthy food and proper nutrition. The market presents products with a natural composition.


ECOmix, @ecomixkz

ECOmix is an organic cosmetics store. Here you can find skin care products for all ages and skin types. The store offers delivery.


Ecoline, @ecoline.kz

Eco-line is an eco-market of natural products. The store has a large selection of care products for adults and children, everything for a healthy diet, products for vegans and home care products without the addition of chemicals.

#almaty #kazakhstan #ecology #ecofriendly #shopping
