5-shops-where-you-can-buy-eco-products-in-almaty

A list of eco-shops where you can find natural products.





HelloEco, @helloecokz

HelloEco is a zerowaste store where you can find eco-cosmetics, reusable alternatives, PP products. All products are presented by weight and bottling.





Love Eco, @loveeco.almaty

Love Eco is a biomarket that presents eco-friendly products and goods. Gluten-free, sugar-free and lactose-free pastries are also available here.





AMARANT, @amarant.almaty

AMARANT is an eco-market with a wide range of healthy food and proper nutrition. The market presents products with a natural composition.





ECOmix, @ecomixkz

ECOmix is an organic cosmetics store. Here you can find skin care products for all ages and skin types. The store offers delivery.





Ecoline, @ecoline.kz

Eco-line is an eco-market of natural products. The store has a large selection of care products for adults and children, everything for a healthy diet, products for vegans and home care products without the addition of chemicals.