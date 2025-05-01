5-scenic-waterfalls-in-tajikistan-you-must-see-with-your-own-eyes

Tajikistan is not only about mountains — it's also home to stunning waterfalls hidden deep in nature. We've rounded up five of the most picturesque spots that will amaze you with their beauty and power.





Sari Khosor





The Sari Khosor Waterfall, plunging from a height of 50 meters, creates vibrant sprays that shimmer with all the colors of the rainbow. Located in the Vakhsh Range at an altitude of 1,500 meters, it's considered one of the most scenic waterfalls in Tajikistan.





Adjuk





The Adjuka Waterfall is among the most beautiful in Tajikistan. It’s a perfect getaway from city life, where you can enjoy the silence, fresh air, and mountain views, while the sound of the river creates an atmosphere of complete tranquility.





Eshon Bobo





Eshon Bobo Waterfall is a picturesque location just outside Dushanbe. It's a popular spot among both tourists and locals, known for its natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation.





Fann Niagara





Fann Niagara is one of Tajikistan’s most mesmerizing natural wonders, nestled in the Fann Mountains. It’s an ideal destination for nature lovers in search of solitude and inspiration.





Gusgarf





Just a few kilometers from Dushanbe, in the right gorge of the Varzob River, you'll find the Gusgarf Waterfall. Dropping from a height of 30 meters, it creates a powerful stream that breaks into thousands of sparkling droplets under the sun.