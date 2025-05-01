facebook
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее closerecommendheropopupa
Закрыть поиск
drawnup
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

 
Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
5-scenic-waterfalls-in-tajikistan-you-must-see-with-your-own-eyes
logo
5 scenic waterfalls in Tajikistan you must see with your own eyes
Travelling

25.04.2025

5 scenic waterfalls in Tajikistan you must see with your own eyes

Tajikistan is not only about mountains — it's also home to stunning waterfalls hidden deep in nature. We've rounded up five of the most picturesque spots that will amaze you with their beauty and power.


Sari Khosor

The Sari Khosor Waterfall, plunging from a height of 50 meters, creates vibrant sprays that shimmer with all the colors of the rainbow. Located in the Vakhsh Range at an altitude of 1,500 meters, it's considered one of the most scenic waterfalls in Tajikistan.


Adjuk

The Adjuka Waterfall is among the most beautiful in Tajikistan. It’s a perfect getaway from city life, where you can enjoy the silence, fresh air, and mountain views, while the sound of the river creates an atmosphere of complete tranquility.


Eshon Bobo

Eshon Bobo Waterfall is a picturesque location just outside Dushanbe. It's a popular spot among both tourists and locals, known for its natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation.


Fann Niagara

Fann Niagara is one of Tajikistan’s most mesmerizing natural wonders, nestled in the Fann Mountains. It’s an ideal destination for nature lovers in search of solitude and inspiration.


Gusgarf

Just a few kilometers from Dushanbe, in the right gorge of the Varzob River, you'll find the Gusgarf Waterfall. Dropping from a height of 30 meters, it creates a powerful stream that breaks into thousands of sparkling droplets under the sun.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#travelling #tajikistan #tourism #nature #waterfalls
Поиск по сайту:
WITH THIS ARTICLE READ
8 reliable travel agencies for a Tajikistan tour
8 reliable travel agencies for a Tajikistan tour
5 most scenic lakes in Tajikistan you should definitely see
5 most scenic lakes in Tajikistan you should definitely see
8 major cities of Turkmenistan and what they are known for
8 major cities of Turkmenistan and what they are known for
Where to rest in summer in Kazakhstan — the best places
Where to rest in summer in Kazakhstan — the best places
Where to buy souvenirs in Baku: what to bring from the capital of Azerbaijan
Where to buy souvenirs in Baku: what to bring from the capital of Azerbaijan