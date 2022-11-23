5 private schools in Almaty and Astana, which opened in 2022

We are telling you what new private schools have appeared in Astana and Almaty this year, and what they may be interesting for.





Astana

Future school, @future.school.ast

New and bright private school for the development of children. The territory is fenced, is under video surveillance. Login by Face ID.

Singapore mathematics is taught here in English, there is chess, English Club with a native speaker, karate, dancing and other activities.

The cost of full-day training: 1-4 grade — 150,000 tenge, grade 0 — 120,000 tenge. The price includes three full meals a day, additional mugs and more. There is an entrance fee — a one-time payment in the amount of 150,000 tenge.

The training takes place without gadgets. Before the start of classes, children hand over all gadgets to an assistant tutor. After completing the lessons, they return.

How to enroll: in the first class, documents are accepted until August 1, 2023. For the rest of the classes, documents are accepted until September 1.

There are plans to introduce training up to grade 11.

Address: Turan Ave., Bekturova str., 19/1

Contacts: 8 778 054 54 50

Binom, @binom.school





Schools with a mixed language of instruction. Education here is free: the recruitment of children is based on the Standard Rules of admission to study in the educational organization of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The school is designed to provide students with an affordable and at the same time high-quality education.

One of the advantages of schools is the possibility of inclusive education. A comfortable learning environment has been created here for children with special educational needs.

Two gyms, several outdoor playgrounds allow children to play football, volleyball, basketball and other sports, there is a work-out zone.

How to proceed: from November 21 to November 25, enrollment will take place for students of grades 1-4, from November 28 to December 2 — for students of grades 5-8, December 5 to December 9 — for students of grades 9-10.

Address: 38, 40a str.

Contacts: 8 705 121 08 16

Almaty

Millennium, @millenniumschool.kz





Full-time school stay. The training is only in Russian. From the first grade, children learn four languages: Kazakh, Russian, English and French. There are five hours of English in the first grade, six in the fourth.

An expanded range of creative subjects: acting, chorus, choreography, emotional intelligence, robotics, IT technologies.

The tuition fee is 1 500 000 tenge per year, includes: four meals a day, stay at school from 08:00 to 17:00, daily clubs and much more. One-time entry fee — 200 000 tenge.

How to proceed: recruitment and transfer of children from other schools, subject to availability, at any time. The recruitment of first-graders for next year has already begun, they accept documents and put them on the waiting list until the end of March, and in April they will test and complete classes.

Address: Volochaevskaya str., 357/1

Contacts: 8 777 384 66 98







Nova school, @school_nova

The school is taught in Kazakh and Russian languages to choose from. Up to 16 students study in one class. In-depth study of English, there are various circles.

There is a delive of children. The territory is under round-the-clock security and video surveillance.

There are a large number of events, trips to theaters, museums, quests, contests, fairs.

The cost of full—time training is 150,000 tenge. The price includes a stay at school from 08:00 to 17:00, a general education program, four meals a day, two mugs to choose from, an extension and much more.

Address: Nurpeisova str., 229

Contacts: 8 705 175 80 05

JIGER, @jiger_school

Physics and Mathematics private school. Develops the willpower of the child, teaching him to move towards his goal and not to retreat before difficulties.

School education in Kazakh and Russian languages. Classes from zero to seventh function. The school has a five-day program, children study from 08:00 to 17:00. There are three meals a day and delivery. There are also many clubs for children to choose from.

In-depth study of physics, mathematics, English, robotics and programming lessons are included in the training.

How to enroll: to enroll, you must pass exams.

Address: Ryskulbekov str., 39 a

Contacts: 8 747 804 64 47