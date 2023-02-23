5-new-restaurants-in-bishkek-to-visit

New places in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, where you have not been yet.







Coffee house "Utrechkoff", @_utrechkoff_

The Utrechkoff coffee house is a cozy place with delicious coffee, where the best freshly roasted beans are used. You can also try signature drinks made from tapioca pearls.





Yatohiko, @yatohiko.kg

Yatohiko is a place for connoisseurs of Japanese cuisine. A unique culinary project from the best chefs.





Oops cafe, @oops_cafe_bishkek

Oops cafe for true connoisseurs of Indian cuisine. A place where you can appreciate the real taste of India.





Ajeosea, @ajeosea.kg

Ajeosea is a piece of Vietnam, South Korea and Thailand in Bishkek. Here you can try delicious noodles, teokbokki and other Asian dishes.





Boho, @boho_bishkek

Boho — verbosity, brightness, ethnic motifs, an abundance of exotic accessories. The Clubare place combines club, bar and cubare.