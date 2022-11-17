5-new-places-to-go-in-bishkek

We have collected a selection of establishments in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, if you are looking for something new.
Palermo Bakery, @palermo_bakery
This is a confectionery studio where desserts of world cuisine are prepared. Their mission is to make life sweeter, brighter and richer.
Enjoy Coffee Shop, @enjoy_coffee.kg
A cozy coffee shop where you can eat delicious different sets: Korean, Asian, bonjour and business.
Wonder Space Studio, @wonderspace.kg
This is a yoga center from @wonderwoman.kg , where hatha yoga, stretching, flow yoga and yoga with meditations are practiced.
Rebranding Auto Photo space, @oito_photo space
This is a photo studio and photo school, formerly called Linkiwaystudio. The studio's mission is to show people that they are special. Zones, cycloramas and conditions have been updated here.
Ethno-buffet "Syy", @etno_furshet_syi
This is a service for VIP-registration of events in an ethnic style. Candy bar, fruit compositions and ethno-buffets are prepared here.