5 new places to go in Bishkek
Today at 19:45

5 new places to go in Bishkek

We have collected a selection of establishments in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, if you are looking for something new.


Palermo Bakery, @palermo_bakery

This is a confectionery studio where desserts of world cuisine are prepared. Their mission is to make life sweeter, brighter and richer.


Enjoy Coffee Shop, @enjoy_coffee.kg

310740994_1710014516039372_4368771512935938749_n.jpg

A cozy coffee shop where you can eat delicious different sets: Korean, Asian, bonjour and business.


Wonder Space Studio, @wonderspace.kg

310531213_2692573837540716_4245946845999974254_n.jpg

This is a yoga center from @wonderwoman.kg , where hatha yoga, stretching, flow yoga and yoga with meditations are practiced.


Rebranding Auto Photo space, @oito_photo space

314140358_2171543476361161_578404644601368423_n.jpg

This is a photo studio and photo school, formerly called Linkiwaystudio. The studio's mission is to show people that they are special. Zones, cycloramas and conditions have been updated here.


Ethno-buffet "Syy", @etno_furshet_syi

311826188_438596641712601_9048556685884201246_n.jpg

This is a service for VIP-registration of events in an ethnic style. Candy bar, fruit compositions and ethno-buffets are prepared here.

