Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/2d1/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/2d19eac6f9c021a3beb782a38c7f3595.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
5-language-schools-in-almaty-where-you-can-learn-kazakh
5 language schools in Almaty where you can learn Kazakh
93
Main page

23.01.2023

5 language schools in Almaty where you can learn Kazakh

We tell you in which language schools in Almaty the Kazakh language is taught.

"СпасиBeaucoup", @spasibeaucoup

"СпасиBeaucoup"has been teaching people foreign languages since 2013. There is an opportunity to study online and offline in Almaty.


InterPress, @interpress_official

Both children and adults are taught here. In the language center you can take international exams.


Just Speak It, @just_speak_it

Just Speak It has 10 branches in Almaty. Classes are held in groups of 6 to 12 people. The duration of one lesson is 60 minutes.


Soyle, @soyle.kz

Online courses of the Kazakh language. There is a lot of interesting and useful information on the project page.


APPLE Education, @zebra_education_almaty

In the network of language schools, training takes place in online and offline formats. There are comfortable audiences, an author's program and qualified teaching staff.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#almaty #kazakh #kazakhstan
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
7 travel-bloggers from Kyrgyzstan who inspire travel
474
6 new places in Astana where you can take a walk
478
14 banks operating in Tajikistan: for youth, business, and international organizations
623
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.