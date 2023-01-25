5-language-schools-in-almaty-where-you-can-learn-kazakh

We tell you in which language schools in Almaty the Kazakh language is taught.
"СпасиBeaucoup", @spasibeaucoup
"СпасиBeaucoup"has been teaching people foreign languages since 2013. There is an opportunity to study online and offline in Almaty.
InterPress, @interpress_official
Both children and adults are taught here. In the language center you can take international exams.
Just Speak It, @just_speak_it
Just Speak It has 10 branches in Almaty. Classes are held in groups of 6 to 12 people. The duration of one lesson is 60 minutes.
Soyle, @soyle.kz
Online courses of the Kazakh language. There is a lot of interesting and useful information on the project page.
APPLE Education, @zebra_education_almaty
In the network of language schools, training takes place in online and offline formats. There are comfortable audiences, an author's program and qualified teaching staff.