Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => /upload/resize_cache/iblock/d27/400_450_240cd750bba9870f18aada2478b24840a/d27aa4fd50db98d6b833047bed513843.jpg
    [WIDTH] => 400
    [HEIGHT] => 450
)
5-famous-chefs-of-kyrgyzstan
5 famous chefs of Kyrgyzstan
30
Main page
/
Inspiring people

Today at 19:45

5 famous chefs of Kyrgyzstan

Gathered the coolest representatives of domestic gastronomy.


Shuhrat Sharipov, @shuhrat.sharipov01

Shukhrat is the chairman of the Association of Chefs of the Kyrgyz Republic, an honorary member of the associations of chefs. Shukhrat worked in the first currency restaurant in Kyrgyzstan, and years later he prepared dishes for the heads of state. He also participated in the preparation of the historical beshbarmak weighing more than a ton, which was included in the Guinness Book of Records.


Ravil Tenishev, @rtenishev

photo_5932424703337672504_x.jpg

Ravil is one of the few culinary specialists in the country who does not skimp on the highest quality products. He likes to introduce clients to molecular cuisine, outlandish products and expensive wine.


Berik Eginbaev, @berikeginbaev

Berik is one of the best cooks in Kyrgyzstan. He is the President of the Association of Chefs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Each time he represents the country at international competitions.


Dariy Kozhukhov, @dariy_azretovich

Darius has a special education, he was trained in Moscow by the famous confectioner Alexander Kislitsyn. The Kyrgyzstani has several medals in various nominations, the title of "Chef of the Year" — 2013 and the best "Pastry Chef".


Emil Dzhangirov, @djangirov__official

photo_5934896667469917993_y.jpg

Emil is the brand chef of the Kaynar Group restaurant chain. Gold medalist of the chef ala Russe competition and the Kremlin Cup. Silver medalist of the World Cup.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kyrgyz #kyrgyzstan #bishkek #chef #cook
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
Madina Yerkalina about moving to Italy, studying at Politecnico di Milano and a caree...
678
How a Kazakh woman went to study in the States and became an employee of Dell Technol...
421
Young and successful: 5 directors that Kazakhstanis are proud of
420
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.