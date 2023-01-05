5-cozy-recreation-centers-near-almaty

We tell you where you can relax, enjoy the beautiful view and breathe fresh air.





FARM HOUSE, @farmhouse_kz

FARM HOUSE is a cozy countryside complex for families. On the territory there is a cheese factory, a bathhouse with a font, houses, a restaurant and much more. This is a great place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.





Pervomayskie Ponds, @pervomayskie_prudy

"Pervomaisky Ponds" are located near the city. Here you can hold celebrations, corporate events and team building. On the territory of the complex there is an ice skating rink, various establishments, there are many activities.





Eight lakes, @8ozer

Park Resort "Eight Lakes" is the first world-class national eco-resort. The complex has a territory of 1200 hectares and a reserve of 450 hectares. There is everything for a comfortable stay.





I'm Here!, @yatut.kz

Recreation area "I'm Here!" works seven days a week. On the territory of the complex there are Scandinavian houses, round-the-clock tubing slides, trestle beds and Finnish grill gazebos.





Zvezdnoe plato house, @zvezdnoe_plato

"Zvezdnoe plato house" is a cozy recreation area near the city. There are houses with mountain views, a wood-burning sauna, and the Furako font. The houses are equipped with all necessary equipment for a comfortable pastime.