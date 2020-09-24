Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

5-best-parks-in-almaty
5 best parks in Almaty
72
/

Yesterday at 10:19

5 best parks in Almaty

Yesentai Park

Yesentai Park.jpg

The park is located on the territory of Esentai Towers. The territory is very beautiful, and there are many different sculptures and decorations. Residents here are sitting, painting pictures, or simply reading a book while sitting on the lawn.

Address: 77/7 Al-Farabi Avenue

First President's Park

park-of-the-first-president-almaty-kazakhstan-1.jpg

This park is analogous to Hyde Park in London. Green lawn, clean air. The large space of the park allows you to walk for a long time, do sports, ride a bike, and have picnics.

Address: Al-Farabi Avenue, corner Dulati Street

Park Named After Panfilov’s 28 Guardsmen

panfilov park.jpg

City park with a large territory, where the Ascension Cathedral, a museum of folk instruments, the officers' house and various cafes are located. There are also many historical monuments in the park.

Address: Kazybek Bi Street, corner of Kunaeyv Street

Almaty Central Park

Centralpark.jpg

The largest park in the city, on the territory of which there is an amusement park, a bicycle park, a lake and various summer terraces for relaxation.

Address: 1 Gorkiy Street

Kok-Tobe Hill

kok tobe.jpg

KokTobe is perhaps a place for recreation with companies or families with children. There are restaurants with panoramic views, attractions, and a mini-zoo. It is from here that a panoramic view of the city of Almaty opens, and from the other side of the Zailiyskiy Alatau ridges. In addition, there is a 372-meter Almaty television tower — symbols of the city.

Address: 104A Dostyk Avenue

#almaty #kazakhstan #parksinalmaty #centralpark #placetogoalmaty
