Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
ENG
RUS KAZ
WE
Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
KAZ RUS ENG

Recommend an inspiring person

WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

    Наши люди WE:

  • Наш Человек стремится создавать то, что улучшает жизнь людей

  • Наш Человек в общении с окружением честен и справедлив, порядочен и верен

  • Вы доверяете ему и уверены в его искренности

  • Наш Человек живет полной жизнью: любимая семья, достойное окружение, любимое дело, интересное хобби

  • Наш Человек всегда идет вперед и развивается

  • Наш Человек неравнодушен и готов вместе с нами создавать добрые дела

Далее
Recommend an inspiring person

Выберете одну или нескольо рубрик, в которую вы рекомендуете человека


Закрыть поиск
ВАША ЗАЯВКА ПРИНЯТА

Спасибо за неравнодушие!
Нам важно узнавать о достойных людях, чтобы рассказывать о них городу!

Вернуться на главную

Subscribe

Array
(
    [SRC] => 
    [WIDTH] => 0
    [HEIGHT] => 0
)
4-new-web-series-that-are-watched-in-kazakhstan
4 new web series that are watched in Kazakhstan
40
Main page
/
Art

Today at 17:45

4 new web series that are watched in Kazakhstan

What new series can be watched by those who live in Kazakhstan.


"Biznes po-kyzdarski", UIDE

The landlord evicts Zhanara and her son due to non-payment of rent. Not knowing where to go, she asks her friend Nurgula to live temporarily. After assessing the whole situation, a friend offers to work as a nanny for her superiors' family. Coming to the interview, Zhanara realizes that she has no chance, but still finds an approach to the son of the hostess of the house.

"Room 209", kak budto



The main character of the series is an ordinary first—year student who, after graduation, settled in one of the university dormitories. A young man gets used to independent life, so everything around him seems unusual and new.

"AuylBAY", bayGUYS



A girl named Aliya gets into a car accident. She is rescued by Bagzhan and Ilyas. Waking up in the village, Aliya loses her memory. From this moment the village life of a city girl begins.

"Appak kelin", SALEM



A small Kazakh village where Kamazhai lives, a woman with a firm and domineering character. She keeps the traditions of her people sacred. Soon her son should bring his daughter-in-law to the house. Kamazhai is sure that he will choose a modest and obedient Kazakh woman as his wife. But her dreams remain dreams.

Узнайте первыми:

Подписаться на рассылку WE project!

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.

#kazakhstan #series #whattowatch #youtube
Поиск по сайту:
Read this article
ATYRAU ON PHOTOGRAPHIES
3196
What to watch: Best ongoing Turkish television series
1506
ADLET KUMAR: FROM THE MANUSCRIPT TO THE BOOK
1500
Подписаться

Мы пишем о том, что помогает сориентироваться в новом мире и выбрать то, что нужно именно вам.