WE matter who is close to us and to our families. We wish to be close to us only reliable people who can be trusted.

14-websites-and-resources-for-finding-housing-in-kazakhstan
14 websites and resources for finding housing in Kazakhstan
Main page

30.09.2022

14 websites and resources for finding housing in Kazakhstan

We have collected 14 useful resources that will help in finding rental housing in different cities of Kazakhstan.

Krisha

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4506226.jpg


With krisha.kz you can study the database of real estate for sale and rent, call the seller or tenant, create your personal account and pay for services through it, compare prices with similar offers.

User-friendly interface and a wide selection of filters will facilitate the search.


KN


On this site, you can set up a search for apartments, rooms, houses, warehouses, office premises, dachas, land plots and even garages. Each ad has a detailed description, which is convenient for site users.


Real Estate


Convenient website with photos and a full description of places. It is valid in all cities of Kazakhstan. Each ad shows the total area of the housing, the number of beds and the floor. You can rent or buy not only an apartment, but also offices, garages, retail premises.


OLX


An ad service that allows you to find the right product or service using filters by price and basic parameters, write or call sellers directly from the ad page, rent or buy a house.


Floors

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4247826.jpg


Floors is a real estate agency that operates in 208 cities and 8 countries. On the company's website, you can find ads about apartments, houses and plots, read the news, pick up a specialist to help, calculate the cost of a mortgage through a calculator. Floors has a convenient mobile application.


VseNovostroiki


Website has a database of new buildings in the country to simplify the search for housing. The site pages contain detailed information about each residential facility being built or already built on the territory of Almaty and Astana.


NDK


NDK.KZ — this is a real estate portal in Kazakhstan. There are ads for the sale and rental of apartments, cottages, houses, plots and other objects for various periods: both for long and short term. Here you can also find information about the services of notaries and realtors.


Market.kz


The service is provided for buying various things, searching for specialists and renting housing. The site is user-friendly, ads are divided into categories, there are advanced search functions.


Flatfy


A search engine for ads for rental apartments and other residential real estate.


Booking.com


With booking.com you can choose the right accommodation in the place you like, add a few days of accommodation if you need, or cancel your reservation if plans have changed.


Airbnb

alex-block-bb7YrenUr3o-unsplash.jpg

Airbnb is more designed for travelers, but you can also find accommodation for long-term rentals in it. The service allows you to find accommodation anywhere in the world in a short time.


Kvartirka


The application is convenient for short-term rental housing for vacations and business trips not only in Kazakhstan, but also in nearby countries.

Service offers users from a bed in a hostel to a cottage. Photos of the interior are attached to all ads in the site.


Sdam_snimu_astana


Instagram project where you can find an apartment for rent in the capital of Kazakhstan. New ads are posted every day.


Apartment_a1maty


Rroject in social networks — Instagram and Telegram, which publishes ads about renting and buying real estate in Almaty.


The source of the cover photo: @ashraf_adp

#kazakhstan #housing #renting #apartment #cheapapartment
