14-international-brands-that-have-entered-the-central-asian-market

We tell you which brands have started working in the markets of Central Asian countries.





Kazakhstan

Doner 42, @doner42ru

Doner 42 — a new network of digital doners begins development in Kazakhstan. The company offers safe, fast, useful and inexpensive catering.

The brand is entering a new market under the franchise system and is looking for partners in major cities of Kazakhstan.

In total, there are plans to open at least 150 doners in Kazakhstan.





SPAR















SPAR is a Dutch supermarket chain that has been operating since 1932. The brand has more than 13,000 stores in 48 countries.

The first supermarkets in Kazakhstan will appear this year.





HONOR, honor.ru

A company that produces technological gadgets, namely smartphones, laptops, devices for home and office.

This year, the brand announced its entry into the market of Kazakhstan. The company plans to expand the range, introduce new models of devices and increase sales in the region.





Playrix, playrix.com

A well-known developer of mobile games has opened an office in Kazakhstan. Playrix is one of the three largest mobile publishers in the world.

The brand not only relocates its employees, but also recruits new team members in Astana and Almaty.





Tinkoff Bank, tinkoff.ru





A technological bank has opened a «Tinkoff Development Center» in Almaty. Employees in Kazakhstan will work on the development of products for the company and customers.





inDriver service transported part of the team to Kazakhstan. Some of them work in Astana, but most of them work in Almaty. The company is already presenting new projects on the market, for example, a job search service.





RedMadRobot, redmadrobot.kz

The red_mad_robot Group of Companies opens an office in Kazakhstan to work in Central Asia. The company will operate under the brand red_mad_robot central asia.

The brand will also create programs for the development of IT personnel in Kazakhstan.





LIMÉ, lime-shop.ru

The Russian clothing brand LIMÉ has also started working in Kazakhstan. The first store opened in Almaty, in the MEGA Park shopping center.

Here you can find outerwear, knitwear, jeans, suits, dresses and skirts, shirts, T-shirts and tops, bags and accessories.





Econika, ekonika.ru





Another Russian brand, this time shoes. The first store opened in the MEGA Alma-Ata shopping center.

The assortment includes shoes, bags and accessories.





AVI Jewellery, uvi.ru

Jewelry brand from Russia, has been operating since 2014. The company conducts sales through online tools.

Uzbekistan





Wildberries, wildberries.ru

The company entered the Uzbek market and opened pick-up points. Uzbek citizens can buy shoes, accessories, electronics, books, clothes and much more on the marketplace.





Broniboy, broniboy.uz

A delivery service that has also started operating in the Uzbek market. The company plans to launch in all major cities of the country.

The brand delivers food, goods from stores, pharmacies and flower shops.





Magnit has opened the first cosmetics store in Uzbekistan. This is the first point of the network outside of Russia.

MCosmetic is a store with non-food consumer goods, including decorative and care cosmetics, perfumes, household chemicals, hygiene products, products for children, home and animals.

Kyrgyzstan





1Fit, 1fit.app

1FIT is a mobile application that helps you do sports. The client buys a single subscription and can visit any of the partner halls, combining different sports.

This year, the service was launched in Tashkent and Bishkek.