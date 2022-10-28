Перейти на офицальную страницу WE Project в Facebook
Subscribe

14-companies-in-transcaucasia-where-you-can-build-a-career
14 companies in Transcaucasia, where you can build a career
Today at 19:45

14 companies in Transcaucasia, where you can build a career

We talk about technology companies that operate in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

Georgia

грузия

Optio, optio.ai


Georgia's first fintech startup for budget management. Today the company works with four banks: Bank of Georgia, Terabank, BasisBank, Liberty.


EPAM Systems, epam.com


The American IT company was founded in 1993. And in 2020, the company entered the Georgian market.

EPAM Systems works in the field of software development. In 2021, the company was added to the S&P 500 and included in the Forbes Global 2000 list of companies.


Exadel, exadel.com

Another IT company that operates in Georgia. Founded 20 years ago in the USA and registered in Silicon Valley. It has 1,000 employees and 23 offices around the world.

At the beginning of 2022, she opened an office in Tbilisi.


PWC Georgia, pwc.com


PricewaterhouseCoopers is a global company with offices in 155 countries and more than 284,000 employees.

In July 2005, PwC opened an office in Tbilisi.


Deloitte and Touche, deloitte.com


The international company provides audit, tax, consulting and financial services.

The office in Georgia was opened in 2001.

Armenia

Армения

PicsArt, picsart.com


Picsart was founded in November 2011 by entrepreneur Hovhannes Avoyan and programmers Artavazd Mehrabyan and Mikael Vardanyan. The app has over 600 million downloads and 130 million monthly active users.

The company's head office is located in San Francisco, USA, the largest office is in Yerevan.


WaveAccess, wave-access.com


It is an international company that provides custom software development services. WaveAccess creates innovative software solutions and reduces risks and development costs.

The company's specialists have implemented more than 500 successful projects.


GG, ggtaxi.com

GG company was founded in 2014. It is the leading platform for transportation on the territory of Armenia, Georgia, and Russia. Provides professional support and an individual approach to meeting customer needs.


Ernst&Young, ey.com

Ernst & Young is a global leader in auditing, tax, transaction and consulting services. The company employs 135,000 employees worldwide.

The office in Yerevan has been operating since 2008.


NVIDIA, nvidia.com

NVIDIA is a major global technology company from the USA. In April 2022, the brand opened a Research Center in Yerevan.

The high-tech giant has already started work in Armenia. Rev Lebaredyan became the head of the branch.

Azerbaijan

Baku

IBM Caspian, ibm.com

The company has been operating in Azerbaijan for several years. This is the first office of the brand in the South Caucasus, which was opened in 2015. Works with clients in the field of analytics, cloud technologies, infrastructure solutions.


Schlumberger, slb.com

It is one of the world's largest oilfield service companies. Schlumberger provides a full range of services, including seismic exploration, reservoir assessment, drilling technologies and equipment, cementing, well construction and completion, as well as project management.


EY, ey.com

The British audit and consulting company, one of the largest in the world, is also provided in Azerbaijan. The company has 728 offices in 150 countries around the world.


Cisco, cisco.com

Cisco Systems is an American multinational company headquartered in San Jose, California.

The company was founded in 1984 by Len Bosak and Sandy Lerner from Stanford University. In 2021, the office in Azerbaijan began cooperation with Fa-Tech.

