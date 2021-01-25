12-european-startup-accelerators-for-those-looking-to-enter-the-international-market

Startupbootcamp

This accelerator was founded in 2010. The focus of the accelerator is startups in the field of software development, healthcare and fin-tech.

Country: The UK

Website: startupbootcamp.org

E-mail: [email protected]

Lanzadera Accelerator

Lanzadera Accelerator was created in 2013 by Juan Roig. For 7 years of work, the accelerator has invested in 253 startups. A graduate of this accelerator, the Madrid startup Afterbanks was acquired by Minsait in September 2019. The second star of the accelerator was also the Madrid-based startup Groupify, which allows you to find people and places nearby was bought by Paktor in February 2017.

Country: Spain

Website: lanzadera.es

E-mail: [email protected]

EIT Digital Accelerator

EIT Digital Accelerator was founded in 2010. Thanks to the 48-week acceleration program, it has invested in more than 233 startups, which 23 of them made a successful exit. Accelerator focuses on software development, information technology, and healthcare.

Country: Belgium

Website: eitdigital.eu

E-mail: [email protected]





Future Fifty

Future Fifty was founded in 2011 by British Prime Minister David Cameron. The focus of this accelerator is on fin-tech startups, e-commerce and software development. Through a four-week acceleration program, companies are supported by a network of like-minded people who are committed to building the digital future of the UK.

Country: The UK

Website: technation.io/programmes

E-mail: [email protected]





Rockstar

Rockstar Accelerator appeared in July 2011. During its existence, the company managed to invest in 132 startups and successfully exit 9. The six-week acceleration program is aimed in the field of energy, healthcare and disruptive technologies.

Country: Netherlands

Website: rockstart.com





Barclays

The accelerator was founded in 2013 and during its existence has managed to invest in 127 startups, 2 of them conducted successful exits. The undisputed focus of this accelerator is finance, financial services and fin-tech startups, as well as software development and information technology.

Country: The UK

Website: home.barclays

E-mail: [email protected]





NUMA





NUMA accelerator was founded in November 2013. The focus of the accelerator is software, e-commerce, social media and education startups.

Country: France

Website: numa.co





Bethnal Green Ventures (BGV)

Bethnal Green Ventures (BGV) is another London based accelerator focused on tech for good, which means supporting startups in the field of social and climate change. A 13-week acceleration program is underway for projects in healthcare, education, Internet technologies, software development and mobile apps.

Country: The UK

Website: bethnalgreenventures.com

E-mail: [email protected]





Entrepreneur First

Entrepreneur First was founded in 2011. The company managed to complete 203 transactions, 10 of which resulted in successful exits. Unlike other accelerators, Entrepreneur First focuses on the pre-team, pre-idea stages, supporting entrepreneurs in building a business from scratch. The company focuses on startups in software, information technology and healthcare.

Country: The UK

Website: joinef.com





Wilco





Wilco was founded in 2011, also known as the Scientipole Initiative, which focuses on supporting scientific and technological development of young entrepreneurs. The accelerator offers the founder or the team an interest-free loan ranging from € 20,000 to € 90,000 for a period of up to 5 years. After providing financial assistance, the accelerator continues to support projects with coaching and workshops.

Country: France

Website: wilco-startup.com





Level39

Level39 was founded in 2013. It positions itself as the largest accelerator in Europe for companies developing technologies for finance, retail, Cybersecurity and smart city systems.

Country: UK

Website: level39.co

E-mail: [email protected]





Axel Springer Plug and Play

This Berlin-based accelerator was founded in 2013. It focuses on supporting entrepreneurs who create the most innovative digital technologies. During the 3-month program, startups receive an office in the center of Berlin, the necessary network of contacts, and 25,000 euros.

Country: Germany

Website: axelspringerplugandplay.com

E-mail: [email protected]